    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips

    Is your mobile phone overheating? This is a common problem faced by many people. There are a few simple ways to solve this. By using them, you can prevent your mobile from overheating.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    In today’s world, smartphones are our constant companions, but heavy use or exposure to heat can often lead to your phone overheating. This not only impacts performance but also shortens the lifespan of your device. Before you panic or rush to get a new phone, here are some quick and easy tips to cool down your overheating smartphone and prevent future occurrences.

    1. Avoid direct sunlight

    Do not leave your mobile phone in direct sunlight for a long time. The heat from the sun will retain heat in your mobile phone and cause it to heat up further.

    2. Close unused apps

    Unused apps should be closed. Some apps run in the background even when not in use. They should be closed.

    3. Flight mode

    You can turn on Flight mode. This will also help to cool down the mobile quickly. This feature stops wireless communication. This can reduce battery usage and reduce mobile heating.

    4. Reduce the Brightness

    Use the screen with low brightness. Using a brighter screen consumes more charge and heats up the battery.

    5. Use genuine charger

    Use only a quality charger approved by the mobile manufacturer. Using damaged chargers and duplicate chargers will generate more heat in the cell phone.

    6. Update apps

    Download and install updates available from time to time for the applications you use. They improve the phone's performance. They also reduce the power consumption of the phone.

    7. Remove the case

    Removing the phone's cover can also help with the heating problem. Just keeping the smartphone out of its cover for a while will reduce its heat.

