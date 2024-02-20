Not CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's daughter thought THIS was her father's career

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zuckerberg recently added cattle ranching to his list of hobbies, joining activities like mixed martial arts, hydrofoiling, and CrossFit. With Meta being a complex concept, she apparently thought he was a full-time cattle rancher instead of leading a trillion-dollar tech company with dreams of building a vast virtual world.

    In the area of social media specifically, Mark Zuckerberg is well-known. He is the CEO of Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook, and is often referred to be a "tech giant." However, Zuckerberg has a wide range of interests outside of the IT industry that frequently straddle the boundaries of his professional persona.

    Unexpectedly, even his own kid doesn't appear to know what her father really does for a living. She kind of thinks he's a cattle rancher instead, despite his notoriety in the computer sector.

    This is mostly because Zuckerberg recently included cattle ranching to his list of interests, following in the footsteps of CrossFit, hydrofoiling, and mixed martial arts. She seems to have mistaken him for a full-time cattle rancher rather than the CEO of a trillion-dollar software corporation with aspirations to create a massive virtual world, given how complicated the notion of Meta is.

    "It's kind of hard to wrap your head around like what Meta is, right? If you're like a kid, so, like, my daughters," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Morning Brew Daily, revealing his daughter's perplexity. He said, "It's this very abstract app, right? You're like a young kid. So my daughter, for a while, just thought I was a cattle rancher."

    Though it's not yet a reality, Zuckerberg's daughter hilariously acknowledges his passion to the dream company, "Mark's Meats," suggesting that she supports her father's ranching endeavors. She's like, 'All right, like Dad, that's clearly what you do,'" Zuckerberg revealed. You seem to be quite focused on Mark's Meats even if it's not quite ready for prime time."
     

    Even with all the misunderstanding, Zuckerberg is really enthusiastic about his new pastime. He is experimenting with different feeding techniques in an effort to create meat of the highest caliber. To make sure his cows are getting the finest nutrition possible, he feeds them a diet consisting of beer and macadamia nuts.

    In the podcast interview with Morning Brew Daily, Zuckerberg discussed the reasons for the frequent layoffs at internet businesses. He claimed that because businesses are evolving, this tendency would not soon come to an end. In order to adjust to life after the epidemic, they wish to be thinner.

