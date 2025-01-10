BSNL affordable recharge packs under Rs 200 you shouldn’t miss

Discover BSNL recharge plans under Rs 200! Affordable data and calling options for seamless connectivity. Learn about BSNL’s budget-friendly recharge packs today.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

BSNL Recharge Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a central government telecom company in India, offers various recharge plans. While private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have moved to 4G and 5G services, BSNL, which hasn't launched 4G yet, attracts many customers due to its affordable plans.

BSNL offers data plans under Rs 200. Let's explore these plans and their benefits.

article_image2

BSNL Plans Under Rs.200

Rs 107 Plan

BSNL's Rs 107 plan suits mobile users who prefer calling benefits and affordability. This recharge pack offers 200 minutes of free calling for local and STD calls across any network nationwide. It doesn't provide data or unlimited calls, but the 200 minutes are sufficient for users with low calling needs. This plan is ideal for those seeking only calling facilities.

 

article_image3

BSNL Best Plans

Rs 153 Plan

This recharge plan caters to those needing data and voice calls. It offers unlimited calls (local/STD) on any network, including local and national roaming, and calls to the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi. It also provides 3GB of data. After the 3GB data is exhausted, the internet speed will be 40 Kbps.

article_image4

BSNL Budget Plans

Rs 199 Plan

BSNL's Rs 199 plan offers local and national roaming calls on any network, including MTNL in Mumbai and Delhi. It provides 2GB of daily data, and after the daily limit, internet speed drops to 40Kbps. It also includes 100 free SMS daily. This plan is suitable for active social media users.

article_image5

BSNL Data Pack Plans

Rs 299 Plan

This recharge plan is slightly above Rs 200 but offers several benefits. It provides unlimited local and national roaming calls (local/STD) and 3GB of daily data. After exhausting the daily data limit, users can continue browsing at 40Kbps. This plan is beneficial for those who frequently watch reels and videos on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

