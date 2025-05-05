Ask AI anything: We asked how to clear iPhone storage? ChatGPT said THIS
Discover how to free up valuable storage space on your iPhone with these 7 effective tips from ChatGPT. Learn how to identify storage-hogging culprits and reclaim space for apps, photos, and more.
It can be annoying when your iPhone's storage runs out, particularly if you need room for applications, pictures, or system upgrades. Thankfully, there are a number of efficient methods to maximize your device's performance and save up space. We asked ChatGPT the easy ways to determine what's using storage space and how to properly remove it in this article.
Here's what ChatGPT said:
To clear storage on your iPhone, follow these steps:
1. Check What's Taking Up Space
- Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage.
- You'll see a breakdown of what's using your storage (apps, photos, media, etc.).
2. Offload or Delete Unused Apps
- In the iPhone Storage menu, tap an app you don't use.
- Choose Offload App (saves documents/data but removes the app) or Delete App (removes everything).
3. Clear Safari Cache
Go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data.
4. Delete Large Message Attachments
- Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Messages.
- Tap Review Large Attachments to delete large photos, videos, and files sent via iMessage.
5. Manage Photos and Videos
- Delete unnecessary photos/videos in the Photos app.
- Enable iCloud Photos and Optimize iPhone Storage in Settings > Photos.
- Use external or cloud storage for videos and large media files.
6. Clear App Cache (for Apps that Allow It)
- Some apps like Spotify, Netflix, or social media apps allow you to clear cache within their settings.
- Alternatively, delete and reinstall the app to clear its cache.
7. Empty Recently Deleted Folder
Go to Photos > Albums > Recently Deleted, and delete them permanently.
You can make sure your iPhone functions properly and has room for the things that are most important by routinely adjusting its storage. A few simple steps may have a significant impact, whether they include removing unnecessary applications, unloading data, or improving photo storage. To keep your iPhone experience organized and productive, keep these pointers in mind.