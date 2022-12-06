Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Qatar World Cup 2022 be Luka Modric's last tournament with Croatia? Zlatko Dalic comments

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Luka Modric has inspired Croatia into the quarterfinals. However, will it be his final competitive tournament with the side? Here's what Croatian boss Zlatko Dalic feels.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been a decent ride for the 2018 runner-up Croatia. After a win and a couple of draws in the group stage, it finished second and faced Japan in the pre-quarters, against who it managed to win via penalties and enter the quarterfinals. While Ivan Perisic has been the top performer for the side, coming up with two crucial assists in the tournament so far, top midfielder Luka Modric has also been inspirational despite his struggles. While many have wondered if this could be the latter's final competitive tournament in Croatian colours, national head coach Zlatko Dalic feels otherwise.

    Image credit: Getty

    Chatting with the reporters, Dalic spoke, "This will not be Luka's last tournament. He will continue to play for Croatia. I am certain of that. Luka continues to work hard, and he continues to strive for self-improvement. We will need him for some time more in the future." The Blazers would be taking on Brazil in the quarters at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday, which would be an uphill task.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "The results we have produced at the World Cup and in European Championships over the last few years are unrivalled for a country of our size. I believe this team has given great success to our people – and when you look at it, this is a miracle. We have become a force in world football because we are a nation that always feels like we have to prove ourselves," concluded Dalic, reports FotMob.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: It is disrespectful - Brazil dancing goal celebration draws ire of Roy Keane-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'It's disrespectful' - Brazil's dancing goal celebration draws ire of Roy Keane

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests

    football Brazil send their love to Pele after seeing off South Korea to set up Croatia clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 quarterfinals snt

    Brazil's show of support for 'King' Pele after seeing off South Korea to enter World Cup 2022 QFs wins hearts

    football England fans praise Saka for laughing off comparisons with Mbappe ahead of World Cup 2022 clash against France snt

    England fans praise Saka for laughing off comparisons with Mbappe ahead of World Cup 2022 clash against France

    football Dominik Livakovic heroics applauded as Croatia enter Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals; Japan wins hearts snt

    Livakovic's heroics applauded as Croatia enter Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals; Japan win hearts

    Recent Stories

    German Foreign Minister casts vote using Indian EVM

    When German Foreign Minister 'cast her vote' using Indian EVM

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Pawan Singh BOLD chemistry in Raate Diya Butake is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh's BOLD chemistry in ‘Raate Diya Butake' is a must WATCH

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report - adt

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment AJR

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment

    Must apply tips to help you still be yourself in a relationship sur

    Must apply tips to help you still be yourself in a relationship

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon