Will Qatar World Cup 2022 be Luka Modric's last tournament with Croatia? Zlatko Dalic comments

Qatar World Cup 2022: Luka Modric has inspired Croatia into the quarterfinals. However, will it be his final competitive tournament with the side? Here's what Croatian boss Zlatko Dalic feels.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been a decent ride for the 2018 runner-up Croatia. After a win and a couple of draws in the group stage, it finished second and faced Japan in the pre-quarters, against who it managed to win via penalties and enter the quarterfinals. While Ivan Perisic has been the top performer for the side, coming up with two crucial assists in the tournament so far, top midfielder Luka Modric has also been inspirational despite his struggles. While many have wondered if this could be the latter's final competitive tournament in Croatian colours, national head coach Zlatko Dalic feels otherwise.

Chatting with the reporters, Dalic spoke, "This will not be Luka's last tournament. He will continue to play for Croatia. I am certain of that. Luka continues to work hard, and he continues to strive for self-improvement. We will need him for some time more in the future." The Blazers would be taking on Brazil in the quarters at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday, which would be an uphill task. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

