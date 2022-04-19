Vamos Rafa Nadal! Roland Garros, fans thrilled to see 'King of Clay' back in training

Rafa Nadal resumed training on Monday after four weeks out due a stress fracture in his rib, a month out from the French Open where the Spaniard will bid for a record-extending 14th title.

The 35-year-old last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz, falling to a straight-sets defeat. He picked up a rib injury during the tournament and announced he was likely to be out for between four to six weeks. The loss also ended his perfect 20-0 run to start 2022, which included winning the Australian Open title. However, the injury forced him to skip claycourt tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

"Today, after four weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first light training. What an illusion to step on the earth again!" Nadal wrote on Twitter, alongside pictures of him practising on clay. The 21-time Grand Slam winner could feature in ATP Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome before the French Open, which gets underway on May 22.

The photographs have sparked massive excitement among fans of the Spaniard, who will be hoping to be fit for the French Open 2022. Nadal has won the title at Roland Garros 13 times. One user said, "Good news. Rafa is back," while another user stated, "Hola Rafa!!Best news and thank you so much for sharing😍Take care and sending positivity for a full and thorough recovery ❤️‍🩹 Missing you and looking forward to seeing you back when you're ready😍Vamossss!💪🏼👏🏼"

Meanwhile, Roland Garros' official Twitter account responded to Nadal's tweet. With the two eyes emoji, the tournament expressed its eagerness to see the 'King of Clay' back in action for the big-ticket Grand Slam.

