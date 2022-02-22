Dubai Championships: Djokovic clinches first win of year after Australian Open fiasco

Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year, a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Musetti, to kick off the Dubai Championships.

For the first time since the Australian Open 2022 debacle, World No.1 men's tennis sensation Novak Djokovic returned to court on Monday and was off to a flying start at the Dubai Championships. Also read: Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australia; admits to 'selfish' Covid act

Djokovic, who is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, won his first match of the year - a 6-3, 6-3 win over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti to kick off his campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

The Serbian has won the Dubai Championships five times in his career and was greeted with applause for his opening match. He will now take on either Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur in the next round.

Following this win, Djokovic said on court that he could not have asked for better reception. "It's been a while since I've played the last match, so I couldn't pick a better place to kickstart the season and I ad the best possible experience tonight. Thank you very much for your support and welcoming me on the court the way you did," World No.1 added.

Stating that he is satisfied with the way he played, especially after not playing for close to three months, the Serbian added, "Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it's normal to expect that in my first match after a while."

Djokovic was deported from Australia last month after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled his visa due to his vaccination status. Rafael Nadal won the first Grand Slam event of the year, which pushed him ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most wins (21) of all time. Also read: Novak Djokovic's stubborn stance on Covid vaccination sparks frenzy again

