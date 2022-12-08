Will Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe be perfect teammates? Here's what Mauricio Pochettino feels

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe will have a huge role to play for England and France, respectively, during the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino tells if the duo would make perfect teammates.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Former champion England will be facing off against defending champion France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in Qatar, to be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday. It is dubbed the most anticipated enthralling tournament clash so far. Besides both sides, the players to watch out for would be English striker Harry Kane and French sensation Kylian Mbappe. The two are rivals both at the club and international levels. However, have you ever wondered if the two played for the same club, would they have been the perfect teammates? Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino, who has managed both players at Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), respectively, has answered.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to The Athletic, Pochettino expressed, "Both [Kane and Mbappe] genuinely love the game. They love to talk about football. They love to talk about tactics. They have brains that understand football. And this is why I think it would be so good to see them playing together. They would be completely compatible."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Maybe, it will never happen [both playing at the same club]. When I was at PSG, I knew Tottenham would never want to sell Harry. Maybe, one day in the future, if I am at a different club, and if Harry has decided to leave Tottenham, I would try to bring Harry with me," added Pochettino.

