    Qatar World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku ruled out for France after injuring himself while training

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Ahead of the mega football event in Qatar, France has been dealt with another setback, as Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring himself during training.

    Image credit: Getty

    The stage is nearly set for the most outstanding football spectacle as the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on Sunday. While the participating teams are making the last-moment preparations for the mega competition, defending champion France has suffered another setback before travelling to the Gulf. Midfielder Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the tournament after reportedly suffering an injury during Tuesday's team's training session in Paris. The RB Leipzig lad hurt his knee following a challenge from teammate Eduardo Camavinga during a 50-50 ball session. As tests revealed that he had sprained his knee, it was eventually decided that he would not board the flight to Qatar.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, the French Football Federation (FFF) has mailed Nkunku's medical file to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to seek his replacement. Wissam Ben Yedder, Moussa Diaby, Morgan Terrier or Randal Kolo Muani could be the ones to replace him. National boss Didier Deschamps and his men would leave for Doha on Wednesday, reports FotMob.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Les Bleus kick off their WC campaign on November 22 in Group D versus Australia, followed by Denmark and Tunisia. Striker Kylian Mbappe is the only lad in the side to possess more combined goals and assists since 2022 started than Nkunku. The latter has 48 goal involvements (37 goals and 11 assists) than the former's 57 (43 goals and 14 assists).

