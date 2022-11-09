Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil to Spain - Ranking the early title favourites

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on November 20. Meanwhile, as fans look forward to knowing which side could be the favourite to win the competition, we rank the early title favourites.

    It is nearly time for the most spectacular football event ever, as the FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to happen in Qatar on November 20, as the Gulf nation will be hosting the event for the first time. With 32 sides fighting it out, only a few are the title favourites. While hosts Qatar are unlikely to go all the way, defending champion France would be the one to look out for, as it would be under pressure to defend the title successfully, having not done so anytime yet. In the same light, we rank the five sides that are the early favourites to win the title this time.

    5. Spain
    Although the 2010 champion was impressive during the UEFA Euro 2020, it has struggled to see itself off the finishing line. Nonetheless, with Luis Enrique's guidance, it has been backed to go all the way. While Spain is like a great club in itself, it has struggled in terms of defence and would need Enrique's expert advice in the same. However, its midfield looks extremely tough and could play the deciding role in the title challenge.

    4. France
    The defending champion has talent in abundance. However, it is not the top three favourites, and one reason is the pressure to do so consecutively, which has yet to happen since 1962 and is simply a monumental task in today's date. Also, there is rebellion in the squad, as Didier Deschamps will be without the core side from the last edition. Moreover, the absence of star players like Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante makes it even more difficult.

    3. England
    Yawn! Can we call it the choker of the football WC? It was in cricket for a long time until it broke the shackles in 2019. However, it has yet to win in football since 1966. Nevertheless, being a formidable side, especially the runner-up of the Euro 2020, it cannot be ruled out. Also, it has prospered extremely well under Gareth Southgate's managerial ship. Although it might lack functions and style, it does possess an excellent squad dept, along with Southgate's pragmatism.

    2. Argentina
    The reigning Copa America champion caught a shock by drowning Brazil in the final last year. With Lionel Messi entering the twilight phase of his career, fans would be desperate to see him lift the WC title after the Copa, as it seemed like at a stage he would remain titleless in terms of international football in his decorated career.

    Argentina is well-placed and balanced in terms of its squad, while a relatively easy group-stage draw would allow it to go all the way. Also, in what seems like the best Argentine squad to date in the WC since its last title win in 1986, La Albiceleste can give the best farewell to Messi in his final WC appearance.

    1. Brazil
    The most successful side in WC history is always a favourite. However, it could be time to lift its sixth title this time. One of the prime reasons is the weather in Qatar, as Latin American nations are used to playing in hot and humid conditions. Also, the players head coach Tite possesses in his squad are incredibly dedicated and are willing to get the job done, as they would be playing with energy and teamwork. At the same time, its team is highly dominant in midfield and defence, completing a hard outfit.

