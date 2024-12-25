PV Sindhu shares photos from her private wedding; Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS]

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu got married to the love of her life Venkata Dutta Sai on December 22. She shared dreamy photos on her Instagram. Let's check out her pictures

PV Sindhu, India’s celebrated badminton champion with two Olympic medals, tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai, Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, on December 22, 2024. The intimate ceremony marked a joyous beginning for the couple, whose connection blossomed after reconnecting during a flight

Sindhu shared how her relationship with Sai began. "Reconnecting on a flight felt like the stars aligned," she revealed. "It was almost love at first sight, and from that moment, everything felt right." Their bond strengthened over time, leading to this cherished milestone in their lives

Sindhu explained why their engagement was kept private. "It was attended only by those closest to us," she said. "We focused on creating meaningful moments rather than grandeur, celebrating the occasion with people who truly matter, making it emotional and unforgettable"

Despite her busy schedule as an athlete, Sindhu meticulously planned her wedding, envisioning every detail. Sai ensured her dreams materialized by managing the execution. Together, they created a celebration that reflected their personalities and journey, turning their special day into a cherished memory

Two days after the wedding, Sindhu shared her first reaction on social media, posting a series of beautiful photos from the ceremony accompanied by a heartfelt 'heart' emoji. The post radiated joy and love, giving fans a glimpse into her special day with Sai

