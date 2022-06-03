NBA 2022 Finals: Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown - 'We play in a city where there are no excuses'

In his media day interviews, Jaylen Brown reflected on the Boston Celtics' journey to the NBA 2022 Finals.

Image credit: Jaylen Brown/Facebook

In his media day interview, Jaylen Brown credited the Boston Celtics' bounce-back in the season to the players and front office. Brown, who averaged 23 points per game in the NBA 2022 Playoffs, revealed that he believed in the Celtics' group even when they struggled earlier in the season. At one point, the Celtics were in 11th place in the eastern conference standings. However, they were able to move up to second place after going 30-9 to end the regular season. Brown also credited the front office, who traded for important rotation players Derrick White and Daniel Theis. Brown did feel that the team wasn't healthy enough in the earlier stages of the season. However, he acknowledged that he plays in a city with no excuses.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Reflecting on the Celtics' season, Jaylen Brown said, "I will always have unwavering faith even amid situations that look like things are about to go in a direction that nobody wants to go in. I will always have faith in this group, this organization, and myself that we'll be all right." ALSO READ: NBA 2022 FINALS - FORMER LA LAKERS FAN KLAY THOMPSON GOES UP AGAINST THE TEAM HE ROOTED AGAINST

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

"In those moments where we lost, I knew that we had so much to learn and that I had so much to learn. If anything, it was more encouraging to learn from my mistakes and get better for the next year. I didn't have any time to question myself or question what was before me because my belief was so strong. Early on in the season, I was injured," Brown added.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons