Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 2022 Finals: Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown - 'We play in a city where there are no excuses'

    First Published Jun 3, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    In his media day interviews, Jaylen Brown reflected on the Boston Celtics' journey to the NBA 2022 Finals.

    Image credit: Jaylen Brown/Facebook

    In his media day interview, Jaylen Brown credited the Boston Celtics' bounce-back in the season to the players and front office. Brown, who averaged 23 points per game in the NBA 2022 Playoffs, revealed that he believed in the Celtics' group even when they struggled earlier in the season. At one point, the Celtics were in 11th place in the eastern conference standings. However, they were able to move up to second place after going 30-9 to end the regular season. Brown also credited the front office, who traded for important rotation players Derrick White and Daniel Theis. Brown did feel that the team wasn't healthy enough in the earlier stages of the season. However, he acknowledged that he plays in a city with no excuses.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Reflecting on the Celtics' season, Jaylen Brown said, "I will always have unwavering faith even amid situations that look like things are about to go in a direction that nobody wants to go in. I will always have faith in this group, this organization, and myself that we'll be all right."

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 FINALS - FORMER LA LAKERS FAN KLAY THOMPSON GOES UP AGAINST THE TEAM HE ROOTED AGAINST

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "In those moments where we lost, I knew that we had so much to learn and that I had so much to learn. If anything, it was more encouraging to learn from my mistakes and get better for the next year. I didn't have any time to question myself or question what was before me because my belief was so strong. Early on in the season, I was injured," Brown added.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "I missed about 15 games. You know, the narrative isn't going to say that. They are just going to say that you guys lost. It doesn't matter what the excuse is. We've got a first-year head coach. We were trying to figure it out. We play in a city with no patience for any excuses, so we didn't make any. But, as things started to come together, we got healthier. We made a couple of moves in the front office that was vital for us, and things started to fall in line. That's what I believe," concluded Brown.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA national basketball association announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards-krn

    NBA announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards

    AEW all-elite wrestling: MJF maxwell jacob friedman scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking-ayh

    AEW: MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    football Tottenham fans ecstatic after Son Heung-Min given South Korea's top sporting honour snt

    Tottenham fans ecstatic after Son Heung-Min given South Korea's top sporting honour

    football Cannot express in words Liverpool's Salah breaks silence on Champions League defeat snt

    'Cannot express in words': Liverpool's Salah breaks silence on Champions League defeat

    ENG vs NZ 2022, England vs New Zealand, Lords Test: Netizens react to New Zealand collapse-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Netizens react to New Zealand's collapse

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards-krn

    NBA announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards

    India Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed snt

    India-Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed

    Is this Jacqueline Fernandez? Check out her latest Instagram pictures RBA

    Is this Jacqueline Fernandez? Check out her latest Instagram pictures

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report snt

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

    Pictures Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI RBA

    Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon