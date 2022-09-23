Hockey India elects Dilip Tirkey as new unopposed president

Hockey India has a new president. Dilip Tirkey has been elected for the role in an unopposed fashion. Although the elections were to be held on October 1, the results were declared since there were none to contend him.

Former India hockey skipper Dilip Tirkey, the front-runner for the Hockey India (HI) president's post, was elected on Friday for the top job, unopposed. The HI elections were scheduled to be held on October 1. Still, the results were publicised in advance as no other contestant was available to contend with him for any of the posts. It thus paved the way for the incumbent nominees, who were elected unopposed as per the federation's Constitution.

Tirkey was elected after Rakesh Katyal (Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief) and Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey Jharkhand withdrew their nominations for the president's post on Friday. Meanwhile, Bhola Nath was elected as HI's secretary general, unopposed. Also, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) approved the selection of Tirkey and his team.

