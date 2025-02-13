Gill's blistering 112 to Kohli's returning to form: 5 key takeaways from India's win against England in 3rd OD

Team India wrapped up the three-match ODI series with a whitewash as the Men in Blue defeated England by 142 runs in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Team India wrapped the ODI series with a whitewash as they defeated England by 142 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. After posting a total of 356 in 50 overs, thanks to brilliant performances by vice-captain Shubman Gill (112), Shreyas Iyer (80), and Virat Kohli (52), India bundled out England for 214 in 34.2 overs. Axar Patel (2/22), Harshit Rana (2/31), Arshdeep Singh (2/33), and Hardik Pandya (2/38) combined picked six wickets to help India secure a series whitewash. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav picked a wicket. Apart from India’s win in the third ODI against England, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the match.

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Shubman Gill smashed century again in Ahmedabad Shubman Gill has yet again scored a century at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The vice-captain played a brilliant innings of 112 off 110 balls at an impressive rate of 102 to help post a total of 356 in 50 overs. Gill registered his first century in ODI and third across all formats of the game in Ahmedabad. Gill was in brilliant form throughout the series against England, amassing 259 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 86.33 in three matches. He was adjudged Player of the Series award. With his brilliant performances in all three matches, Gill looked set for the Champions Trophy 2025.



Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Virat Kohli made timely return to form ahead of Champions Trophy Team India star Virat Kohli returned to his form in time ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The 36-year-old played an innings of 52 off 55 balls and formed a 116-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the second wicket after Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal. Kohli managed to find his rhythm when it mattered the most. His form was under scrutiny after his moderate Test series against Australia, followed up by his six-run dismissal in his Ranji Trophy. He was ruled out of the first ODI due to a sore knee, but returned to the playing XI for the second ODI. However, the veteran batter failed to deliver as he was dismissed for 5, further raising questions about his form. Virat Kohli managed to shut the doubters and delivered when it mattered the most in the ODI series finale.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Adil Rashid led England’s bowling attack Adil Rashid led England’s bowling attack in the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The veteran spinner picked four wickets while conceding 64 runs at an economy rate of 6.4 in 10 overs. He once again managed to dismiss Virat Kohli in the same manner in which he dismissed him in the last match of the ODI series. Adil Rashid was the highest wicket-taker of the series with seven wickets at an average of 27.29 in three matches. Adil Rashid is part of the England squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Harshit Rana's impact Harshit Rana was quite impactful in the third and final ODI of the series against England in Ahmedabad. With the bat, Rana scored a crucial 13 runs off 10 balls, including a six, that helped India go past the 350-run mark. With the ball, the 23-year-old picked two wickets while conceding just 31 runs at an economy rate of 5 in 6.2. In the three-match ODI series, Harshit Rana picked six wickets at an average of 24.33. Rana has been added to the India squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury. He was also Bumrah’s replacement in the recently concluded ODI series.



Image Credit: Getty Images

5. India geared up for Champions Trophy 2025 Team India put up a dominating performance with the bat and ball throughout the ODI series against England, with each player in the squad getting game time ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The three ODIs were part of India’s preparations for the marquee event, giving the team valuable insights into their strengths and weaknesses and areas of improvement. With Shubman Gill in top form, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli regaining their rhythm and Harshit Rana stepping up, India look well-balanced and ready to challenge for the prestigious Champions Trophy title.

