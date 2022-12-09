Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Lionel Messi's legacy be harmed if he fails to win Qatar World Cup 2022?

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi is determined to win the title with Argentine. But will failing to win the title harm his legacy? Here's what Adlene Guedioura feels.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is playing his final FIFA World Cup, with Qatar 2022 being his last. It is one title he is yet to win in his illustrious career, and he is willing to give his all to his national side to get the job done and bid farewell to the tournament in the best way possible. However, what if he fails to get the job done? There have been debates that failing to win in Qatar could diminish his legacy, considering that his Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo has more international titles than him. However, Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura feels that would not be the case even if Messi fails in the WC.

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking to Stats Perform, Guedioura stated, "Not at all. We've enjoyed him [Messi] with [Cristiano] Ronaldo for a long time. Of course, a title with Argentina will put him on top of everything. But, watching him in Barcelona and with Paris Saint-Germain is special."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Analysing Argentina's performance in Qatar so far, Guedioura reckoned, "Argentina started poorly with Saudi Arabia. Maybe, it was a little accident or a little warning for them. But, compared to Brazil, I feel Brazil is stronger than Argentina."

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentina has made it to the quarterfinal, where it faces European giants Netherlands on Friday. If it trumps and Brazil ousts Croatia on the same day, the arch-rivals would be all set to meet in the semis on Tuesday.

