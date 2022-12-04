Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's Tite's update on Neymar's availability for Brazil-South Korea tie

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar missed a couple of Brazil's group-stage contests due to an ankle injury. But will he be back for the pre-quarters match against South Korea? Brazil boss Tite has answered.

    Image credit: Getty

    Star Brazilian striker Neymar gave his national side a setback after suffering an ankle injury that briefly ruled him out for a few 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage games in Qatar. However, fans remained optimistic about his chances of returning soon since he was not entirely ruled out of the event. As the Seleção Canarinho has made it to the pre-quarters of the tournament, it will be taking on South Korea at Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Monday. While supporters are desperate to know if the star striker will be back for the knockout clash, Brazilian head coach Tite has come up with an intriguing update.

    Image credit: Getty

    As per Tite, Neymar would be available for selection for the South Korea tie, confirming with a smile that the star striker would be fit for Monday's meeting. "Neymar's going to practice today. If he practices okay, then he will be playing. There's a specific training today. He will practice, and if everything is okay, he will play," he told reporters during the pre-match press conference on Sunday, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We play a price to be the best. We want to be at our most competent, but we never put our health at risk. Neymar being in the line-up depends on the medical department clearing it. I prefer to use my best from the start. As a head coach, I have to take that responsibility, and that is my preference," concluded Tite.

    Image credit: Getty

    Brazil has Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Richarlison in line to replace Neymar if he fails to make it to the XI. However, the star striker's return would give Brazil a morale boost. While he is just a couple of goals away from equalling former Brazilian legend Pele's all-time goal-scoring record for his nation, Neymar would fancy his chances of getting the job done at the grandest stage.

