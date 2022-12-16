Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Moroccan Football Federation protests to FIFA against refereeing in semis loss to France

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Morocco suffered a 0-2 defeat to France in the semis. Meanwhile, the Royal Morocco Football Federation has lodged a complaint with FIFA over the referring during the failure.

    Image credit: Getty

    Morocco created history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making it to the semis and becoming the first African side to do so. However, it was up against two-time defending champion France in the semis. It succumbed to a 0-2 flop after goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ensured that the Atlas Lions would compete for third place against the Russia 2018 runner-up Croatia. However, there were some controversial decisions by the referee, as Sofiane Boufal's collision with Hernandez inside the box resulted in a free-kick instead of a Moroccan penalty. It was followed by Selim Amallah being brought down, who awaited a free-kick, only to be turned down by Cesar Ramos, who did not opt for the VAR.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the same light, the Royal Morocco Football Federation (FMRF) has lodged an official complaint with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) over the referring issues in the semis. "The FMRF has written to the relevant body to review the refereeing decisions that deprived the Moroccan team of two penalties that were indisputable in the view of several refereeing specialists. The FMRF was equally astonished that the video assistant referee [VAR] did not react to these situations," read FMRF's statement.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, despite the upset, Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi displayed positivity, as he authored on Twitter, "We gave it all. The dream of a team, of a whole country, is over. But we have to be proud of what we have done. We fought until the last second, leaving with our heads held high. We will continue to try and give our all for this nation. Thanks to all Moroccans for your support."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season's first goalless draw snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season’s first goalless draw

    football Who needs Mbappe Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign Brazil teenage sensation Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras snt

    'Who needs Mbappe?': Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign teenage sensation Endrick from Palmeiras

    football From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives Qatar World Cup 2022 fans crazy snt

    From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    'Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game' - Rahul Dravid

    Recent Stories

    NTA releases annual calendar for major exams JEE Main from Jan 24 NEET UG from May 7 more gcw

    NTA releases annual calendar for major exams; JEE (Main) from Jan 24, NEET (UG) from May 7

    Harvard names Claudine Gay as the first Black president of university gcw

    Harvard names Claudine Gay as the first Black president of university

    If you keep snakes S Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton remarks to slam Pakistan at UNSC gcw

    ‘If you keep snakes…’: S Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remarks to slam Pakistan at UNSC

    India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman

    India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman

    football ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon