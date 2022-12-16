Qatar World Cup 2022: Zanetti, Milito, Capello share thoughts on Messi's performance

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina is all set to battle France in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi might already be at par with Diego Maradona, according to Javier Zanetti, while Fabio Capello feels that the former is back to his best.

Former two-time champion Argentina is set to take on two-time defending champion France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar on Sunday. It will be the final chance at ultimate glory for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who is participating in the WC for the last time. Playing in the final would be his 26th appearance in the tournament. Also, he would be aiming to become the first to record a 20-goal contribution in the competition, with 11 goals and eight assists. While his performance has been drawn parallel to the late Argentine great Diego Maradona's 1986 title triumph, Messi's former Argentine teammate Javier Zanetti feels that the superstar striker is at par with the late legend, reports FotMob.

Chatting with the media in Doha on Thursday, Zanetti said, "Messi is a great player. I think he's on par with Diego. I think many people want Messi to win because of what he represents in the world and because of the way he interprets football. Leo deserves it, and the boys are making a great effort to get to that moment. He is the strongest player in the world and makes a difference on the field." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Also, Messi's former La Albiceleste teammate Diego Milito feels, "We know him, we know what he is capable of, that he is the best player in the world. He is having an extraordinary World Cup, and he deserves it. The best two teams reached the final. It's a tough match, but we are confident in the team."

