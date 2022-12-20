Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Historical justice has been done' - Xavi, Joan Laporta greet Lionel Messi's conquest

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi played a pivotal role, handing Argentina its third title success in the event. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Xavi and Joan Laporta saluted his victory with La Albiceleste and termed it "historical justice".

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has fulfilled his ultimate dream, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and handing his side its third world title. In what was supposedly his final WC outing, he emerged victorious, scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball. Critics, experts and pundits across the globe highly acclaimed his performance and success in the tournament. Also, his former club Barcelona's boss Xavi and president Koan Laporta were all-praise for him, while the latter dubbed it as "historical justice". Having won nearly every top prize in football history, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has now sealed his legacy as the ultimate GOAT of the sport, surpassing his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking at the Amazon Prime Video docuseries 'FC Barcelona, A New Era', Xavi declared, "It was an extraordinary final for the spectator, one of the best matches I've seen in my life. I think Argentina were better and deserved it. I feel sorry for [Ousmane] Dembele and [Jules] Kounde. But, we must congratulate Leo Messi, who now has his World Cup, something that could not be missing in his career."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, Laporta added, "He deserves it. He is the best of all time. Historical justice has been done. We would have been happy if our Kounde and Dembele won it, but I think all of us who love and are grateful to Messi for what he has given us are happy for him."

