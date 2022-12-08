Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Has Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portuguese camp?

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 6:31 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal's pre-quarters meeting against Switzerland. While some reports stated that the Portuguese threatened to leave the team camp, here is the truth.

    Image credit: Getty

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed from Portugal's starting XI during his side's 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-quarter match in Qatar against Switzerland at Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud in Doha. Although he was brought on as a substitute in the second half, he did not make an impact while the Navigators won 6-1. Meanwhile, some reports stated that his relationship with head coach Fernando Santos was sour and that he had threatened to leave the side's camp in the middle of the tournament. However, amidst the report, Portugal has sent out a clarification regarding the matter.

    Image credit: Getty

    In its statement on Thursday, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) articulated, "News released this Thursday reports that Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team. Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated – if necessary – in the victory against Switzerland," added FPF.

    Image credit: Getty

    While Goncalo Ramos started instead of Ronaldo against the Swiss, he scored a hat-trick. With the team performing better without Ronnie, it looks unlikely that the former Manchester United forward will get the nod to start during its quarterfinal clash against Morocco on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

