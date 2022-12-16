Qatar World Cup 2022: Santos quits as Portugal boss after quarterfinal exit and Ronaldo benching

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fernando Santos has parted ways with Portugal as its manager following his side's quarterfinal exit, while he was also under scrutiny for benching Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Image credit: Getty

    European giant Portugal has parted ways with head coach Fernando Santos following the side's exit in the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was also under the scanner for benching sensational striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the side's last two event contests, which included a 6-1 conquest over Switzerland. However, Santos remains the most successful Portuguese coach to date, as he led the side to a title win during the 2016 UEFA Euro and a UEFA Nations League (UNL) title. His departure comes at a time of uncertainty over Ronaldo's international career. While he admitted that this was his last WC, doubts remain if he would prolong his international career to some extent as the Navigators compete in the UNL.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed Santos' departure in a statement, "The FPF and Fernando Santos agreed to end the highly successful journey that began in September 2014. After one of the best participations ever by the national team in the final stages of the World Cup in Qatar, FPF and Fernando Santos understand that this is the right moment to start a new cycle."

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "It was an honour to have a coach and a person like Fernando Santos at the head of the national team. The FPF thanks Fernando Santos and his technical team for the services provided over eight unique years and believes that this thanks is also made on behalf of the Portuguese people," added FPF.

