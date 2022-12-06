'You can move mountains': Olivier Giroud sends inspiring message after becoming France's all-time top scorer

Ahead of France's quarter-finals clash against England at the Qatar World Cup 2022, Olivier Giroud, who recently overtook Thierry Henry to become his country's leading goalscorer of all time, sends words of inspiration for his fans.

Olivier Giroud recently became France's all-time top goalscorer, having notched his 52nd goal in the last 16 win over Poland at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The AC Milan striker, who overtook legendary French star Thierry Henry, is now on three goals at the showpiece event, and assumed the starting striker role for Les Bleus after Karim Benzema's injury just before the tournament. Also read: England fans praise Saka for laughing off comparisons with Mbappe ahead of World Cup 2022 clash against France

The former striker for Arsenal and Chelsea explained that setting the record made him realise how many years had passed since his senior France debut, which came at the age of 25, and that there had been highs and lows. Giroud also said that he now wanted to be an example for the younger players because he realised how many years had passed since that time.

"I arrived in the French national team at 25. If that can set an example for those who have had an unusual journey, it would be a source of pride. You always have to believe in your abilities; you can move mountains. I'm proud to be here, but I don't want to stay [at 52 goals]," Giroud stated at France's daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Also read: 'Naive to focus purely on Mbappe', warns Luke Shaw ahead of England vs France World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

In February 2012, on his third appearance and first start against Germany in a friendly, Giroud scored his first goal for his country, marking the beginning of everything. He would never have imagined that he would increase his total by 51 at the moment. The Milan striker added that he was "relieved" by his 52nd goal and that it was vital for him to get back on track in his international career.

