Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Didier Deschamps, Olivier Giroud elated as France knocks out England to enter semis

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: France is into the semis after knocking out England 2-1 on Saturday. Meanwhile, French boss Didier Deschamps and Olivier Giroud were elated with their performance.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Two-time defending champion France came up with a spirited performance to tame former champion England 2-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal in Qatar. Played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday, Aurélien Tchouaméni (17) and Olivier Giroud (78) scored twice to get the job done for Les Blues. At the same time, Harry Kane squandered a penalty despite converting the initial one, breaking the hearts of a million English fans. In the meantime, the French were elated by their performance, while Giroud and head coach Didier Deschamps expressed their delight at the performance as they are headed into the semis, where they would face Morocco.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Glorifying the performance of his boys, Deschamps spoke, “It’s fabulous. It was a big game. We played a superb England team who are strong technically and physically. It’s brilliant for the players to be in the last four again. In these moments, you wish time could stop for a while. But we’re going to enjoy it. We got a bit lucky, although we gave away two penalties. We kept our lead with our hearts and our guts.”

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, Giroud added, “This goal tonight, the 53rd, is even better [than equalling Thierry Henry]. I should have hit harder and scored just before I had a chance. I might get another chance, and when it came to me, it was an unbelievable feeling to score. You need to keep believing.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “[Antoine Griezmann] gave me a super ball. It’s so good for the team. It’s awesome. We knew the potential of this young England team. They have everything, but we played a solid game and tried to hurt them on the break. We went for it with all our mental strength,” concluded Giroud, reports 90min.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Shikhar Dhawan future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan's future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: Here is how England players reacted following their ouster to France-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's how English players reacted following their ouster to France

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: That needs a little bit of time - Gareth Southgate on his England future after France defeat-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'That needs a little bit of time' - Southgate on his England future after France defeat

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs BFC preview: Kerala Blasters aim 5th straight conquest; face Bengaluru FC in intense clash-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aim 5th straight conquest; face Bengaluru FC in intense clash

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs CFC: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    ISL 2022-23: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    Recent Stories

    Joaquin Phoenix Joker Folie a Deux first look as Arthur Fleck is out RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix: Joker: Folie à Deux's first look as Arthur Fleck is out

    Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns over MCD defeat; Virendra Sachdeva appointed acting president AJR

    Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns over MCD defeat; Virendra Sachdeva appointed acting president

    Shikhar Dhawan future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan's future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender

    Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh AJR

    Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY bikini pictures: Actress shares her beachy vacay photos from Maldives RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY bikini pictures: Actress shares her beachy vacay photos from Maldives

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon