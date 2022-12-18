Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Don't know if I will be at the Euros' - Modric after Croatia's 3rd-place finish
Qatar World Cup 2022: Croatia trumped Morocco to claim the third spot on Saturday. While it was possibly Luka Modric's last WC for the Blazers, he has yet to confirm his future, besides being unsure about the UEFA Euro 2024.
Image credit: Getty
Russia 2018 runner-up Croatia came up with a spirited performance to finish third in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Saturday, it faced off against Morocco in the third-place play-off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, edging past with a 2-1 conquest, thanks to goals from Josko Gvardiol (7) and Mislav Orsic (42). Meanwhile, the win meant that the Blazers' sensational midfielder Luka Modric might have played his last WC contest. Following the victory, he was asked about his future. While he ruled out any retirement as of now, he was also unsure if he would be representing the side during the 2024 UEFA Euro in Germany.
Image credit: Getty
Gabbing to beIN SPORTS, Modric communicated, "This medal is crucial for us, for me, for Croatia as a national team and as a country. We confirm with this medal that Croatia plays an important role in football, and we are leaving Qatar as winners. About my future, I don't know if I will be at the Euros in Germany. I need to go step by step."
Image credit: Getty
"I'm enjoying the national team, I feel happy, I still think I can perform on a high level, and I want to continue at least until the Nations League, and then after, there'll be more time to think about the Euros. But now, it goes step by step and continues until the Nations League, and after we see," added Modric.
Image credit: Getty
Glorifying Modric's outstanding career, his teammate Dejan Lovren commented, "I get emotional because it's for us the last World Cup, and I lived so many great memories with him. He's better than them in these moments. There are not too many players who took the silver and the bronze. He can be proud, and he knows that. He's a special guy."