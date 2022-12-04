Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Argentina has a really tough clash with Holland that plays very well' - Messi

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina trounced Australia 2-1 in the pre-quarters to move into the quarterfinals. As it prepares to take on the Netherlands, Lionel Messi has previewed the game for the Albicelestes.

Image credit: Getty

Former two-time champion Argentina was involved in an exciting tie against Australia in the pre-quarters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, the former came up with a closely-contested 2-1 triumph, thanks to strikes from Lionel Messi (35) and Julián Álvarez (57). As it has qualified for the quarterfinals, it will take on European giants Netherlands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday. Ahead of the encounter, Messi has previewed the meeting and expects it to be a tough match for the Albicelestes. It would be a repeat of the 1998 quarters, which the Dutch won, while the Argentines won during their semis clash in 2014.

Image credit: Getty

"Now, we have a tough clash with Holland, who play very well. They have great players and a great coach. It's going to be hard-fought. It's the quarterfinals of a World Cup, and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage," said Messi to the reporters following the win over the Australians. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Messi also banked on the support from the Argentine fans, allowing his side to progress smoothly, as he sounded, "These are amazing feelings. I'm pleased to share this beautiful moment, these happy moments, with them all. They are trying to be here with us in every match. I know how much they enjoy it back in Argentina."

Image credit: Getty