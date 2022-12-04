Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Argentina has a really tough clash with Holland that plays very well' - Messi

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina trounced Australia 2-1 in the pre-quarters to move into the quarterfinals. As it prepares to take on the Netherlands, Lionel Messi has previewed the game for the Albicelestes.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former two-time champion Argentina was involved in an exciting tie against Australia in the pre-quarters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, the former came up with a closely-contested 2-1 triumph, thanks to strikes from Lionel Messi (35) and Julián Álvarez (57). As it has qualified for the quarterfinals, it will take on European giants Netherlands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday. Ahead of the encounter, Messi has previewed the meeting and expects it to be a tough match for the Albicelestes. It would be a repeat of the 1998 quarters, which the Dutch won, while the Argentines won during their semis clash in 2014.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Now, we have a tough clash with Holland, who play very well. They have great players and a great coach. It's going to be hard-fought. It's the quarterfinals of a World Cup, and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage," said Messi to the reporters following the win over the Australians.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Messi also banked on the support from the Argentine fans, allowing his side to progress smoothly, as he sounded, "These are amazing feelings. I'm pleased to share this beautiful moment, these happy moments, with them all. They are trying to be here with us in every match. I know how much they enjoy it back in Argentina."

    Image credit: Getty

    "The whole of Argentina would like to be here, but it's impossible. I think there's this bond we have, this union, which is beautiful. It's unbelievable what they transmit, passion, energy, and joy, and we're very thankful. It's unbelievable," concluded Messi, reports FotMob.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cody Gakpo not bothered by Manchester United links; Virgil van Dijk advice irks Red Devils supporters-ayh

    Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Social media aggrieved after Shakib Al Hasan 5-for skittles India for 186 against Bangladesh-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Social media aggrieved after Shakib's 5-for skittles India for 186

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase against India-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase; Pant released from squad

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC in need of desperate turnaround as they gear up for high-flying Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC in need of desperate turnaround as they gear up for high-flying Kerala Blasters

    Recent Stories

    Prince Harry turns Spider Man shares heartwarming Christmas message watch gcw

    Prince Harry turns Spider-Man, shares heartwarming Christmas message

    Hansika Motwani Sohael Khaturiya dreamy haldi photos go viral couple slay in white outfits gcw

    Hansika Motwani's dreamy haldi photos go viral; couple slays in white outfits

    Pawan Kalyan to star in Saaho director Sujeeth s new film Details here vma

    Pawan Kalyan to star in 'Saaho' director Sujeeth's new film; Details inside

    football Cody Gakpo not bothered by Manchester United links; Virgil van Dijk advice irks Red Devils supporters-ayh

    Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration commences; know fees, steps to apply - adt

    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 registration commences; know fees, steps to apply

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon