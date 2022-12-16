Qatar World Cup 2022: Szymon Marciniak announced referee for Argentina-France final

Qatar World Cup 2022: The final will be played between Argentina and France on Sunday. Meanwhile, Szymon Marciniak will be the on-field referee for the match.

Image credit: Getty

It is nearly time for the grand finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as former two-time champion Argentina will be locking horns against the two-time defending champion France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. With stakes at an all-time high, it is expected to be intense gameplay between the two sides. Meanwhile, Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the official on-field match referee for the tie, as confirmed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). The referee has already been involved in games involving the two, including France's 2-1 group-stage win over Denmark and Argentina's pre-quarters victory versus Australia.

The Pole also officiated during the previous edition in Russia 2018, and since then, he has displayed just five yellow cards, yet he has not given away a penalty or a red card since then. Some referees have been severely criticised for their decision-making skills this term, including Antonio Mateu Lahoz for booking 15 players during La Albiceleste's quarterfinal success against the Netherlands.

