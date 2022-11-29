Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: After 'primitive' chants towards Milan Borjan, Croatia faces FIFA sanction

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 7:16 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan was subject to 'primitive' chants from Croatian fans during their clash, as the latter's side now could face sanctions from FIFA.

    Image credit: Getty

    Croatia and Canada faced off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage in Qatar, where the former hammered the latter 4-1. Meanwhile, the Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan was humiliated by the Croatian fans, who were subject to hurling 'primitive' chants at him. Borjan, who happens to be an ethnic Serbian, was born in the Croatian city of Knin before fleeing to the Serbian capital city of Belgrade during 1995's 'Operation Storm'. Having spent much of his club career in Serbia, he moved to Canada, where he serves at the international level. As the Blazers pummelled the Voyageurs, the former's fans unfurled an offensive flag that read, "Knin '95 – nothing runs like Borjan".

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Commenting on the issue, Borjan had clarified, "I have nothing to comment on that. It only speaks about them. I heard that they shouted and insulted me. It shows that they are primitives and should work on themselves and their families because they are frustrated, so they come here to vent it."

    Video Icon