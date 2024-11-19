Nations League Round up: Croatia reach quarters, Scotland stun Poland, Spain edge Switzerland and more

The latest UEFA Nations League action delivered thrilling drama, as Croatia advanced to the quarter-finals, Scotland pulled off a last-minute upset, Spain triumphed in a five-goal thriller, and Northern Ireland secured promotion.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Here's a round up of Sunday's Nations League clashes:

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Croatia Rally to Secure Quarter-Final Spot

Croatia earned their place in the Nations League quarter-finals with a 1-1 draw against Portugal in Split on Sunday night. Despite Portugal fielding a heavily rotated side without Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix provided early threats. Joao Felix broke the deadlock with a clinical finish, giving Portugal the lead in the first half.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Croatia struggled to find their rhythm initially, but a rejuvenated second-half performance, led by Luka Modric, saw Josko Gvardiol equalize. After having a goal ruled out for offside moments earlier, Gvardiol made no mistake the second time, converting from a set piece to keep Croatia's campaign alive. Portugal extended their unbeaten run, but the hosts celebrated the draw as a ticket to the knockout stages.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Scotland Stun Poland in Last-Minute Thriller

Andy Robertson’s injury-time winner helped Scotland secure a 2-1 victory over Poland and a place in the League A/B playoffs. John McGinn opened the scoring in the first half, converting Ben Doak's assist for his 20th international goal. Poland piled on the pressure, with Sebastian Szymanski and Karol Swiderski testing goalkeeper Craig Gordon, but Scotland's defense held firm.

Kamil Piatkowski equalized with a stunning long-range strike in the second half, setting up a tense finish. However, Robertson’s late heroics relegated Poland to League B and sent Scottish fans into raptures.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Spain Edge Switzerland in Five-Goal Epic

Spain claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Switzerland in a match that showcased end-to-end action.

Yeremy Pino put Spain ahead, pouncing on a rebound after Pedri’s missed penalty. Switzerland responded through Joel Monteiro, whose quick footwork and tight finish brought the visitors level.

Bryan Gil restored Spain's lead, but a defensive lapse allowed Andi Zeqiri to convert a penalty and tie the game again. With seconds remaining, Bryan Zaragoza calmly slotted home from the spot to seal a hard-fought victory for the hosts.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Northern Ireland Secure Promotion Amid Luxembourg Comeback

Northern Ireland earned promotion to League B after a nervy 2-2 draw with Luxembourg.

Isaac Price opened the scoring with a low strike and later assisted Conor Bradley to double the lead. However, Luxembourg fought back, with Seid Korac and Gerson Rodrigues finding the net late to level the score.

Despite the scare, Northern Ireland celebrated promotion, capping off a successful campaign in League C.

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Other Results

  • Liechtenstein 1-3 San Marino
  • Serbia 0-0 Denmark
  • Romania 4-1 Cyprus
  • Bulgaria 1-1 Belarus
  • Kosovo 1-0 Lithuania
