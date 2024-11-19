Nations League Round up: Croatia reach quarters, Scotland stun Poland, Spain edge Switzerland and more

The latest UEFA Nations League action delivered thrilling drama, as Croatia advanced to the quarter-finals, Scotland pulled off a last-minute upset, Spain triumphed in a five-goal thriller, and Northern Ireland secured promotion.

The latest UEFA Nations League action delivered thrilling drama, as Croatia advanced to the quarter-finals, Scotland pulled off a last-minute upset, Spain triumphed in a five-goal thriller, and Northern Ireland secured promotion. Here's a round up of Sunday's Nations League clashes:

Croatia Rally to Secure Quarter-Final Spot Croatia earned their place in the Nations League quarter-finals with a 1-1 draw against Portugal in Split on Sunday night. Despite Portugal fielding a heavily rotated side without Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix provided early threats. Joao Felix broke the deadlock with a clinical finish, giving Portugal the lead in the first half.

Croatia struggled to find their rhythm initially, but a rejuvenated second-half performance, led by Luka Modric, saw Josko Gvardiol equalize. After having a goal ruled out for offside moments earlier, Gvardiol made no mistake the second time, converting from a set piece to keep Croatia's campaign alive. Portugal extended their unbeaten run, but the hosts celebrated the draw as a ticket to the knockout stages.

Scotland Stun Poland in Last-Minute Thriller Andy Robertson’s injury-time winner helped Scotland secure a 2-1 victory over Poland and a place in the League A/B playoffs. John McGinn opened the scoring in the first half, converting Ben Doak's assist for his 20th international goal. Poland piled on the pressure, with Sebastian Szymanski and Karol Swiderski testing goalkeeper Craig Gordon, but Scotland's defense held firm. Kamil Piatkowski equalized with a stunning long-range strike in the second half, setting up a tense finish. However, Robertson’s late heroics relegated Poland to League B and sent Scottish fans into raptures.

Spain Edge Switzerland in Five-Goal Epic Spain claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Switzerland in a match that showcased end-to-end action. Yeremy Pino put Spain ahead, pouncing on a rebound after Pedri’s missed penalty. Switzerland responded through Joel Monteiro, whose quick footwork and tight finish brought the visitors level. Bryan Gil restored Spain's lead, but a defensive lapse allowed Andi Zeqiri to convert a penalty and tie the game again. With seconds remaining, Bryan Zaragoza calmly slotted home from the spot to seal a hard-fought victory for the hosts.

Northern Ireland Secure Promotion Amid Luxembourg Comeback Northern Ireland earned promotion to League B after a nervy 2-2 draw with Luxembourg. Isaac Price opened the scoring with a low strike and later assisted Conor Bradley to double the lead. However, Luxembourg fought back, with Seid Korac and Gerson Rodrigues finding the net late to level the score. Despite the scare, Northern Ireland celebrated promotion, capping off a successful campaign in League C.

Other Results Liechtenstein 1-3 San Marino

Serbia 0-0 Denmark

Romania 4-1 Cyprus

Bulgaria 1-1 Belarus

Kosovo 1-0 Lithuania

