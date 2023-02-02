Is PSG pushing Lionel Messi for contract talks?

Lionel Messi has found his foot with PSG, having moved to the club last season from Barcelona. Meanwhile, as his contract expires at the end of this season, the club is reportedly pushing for his contract renewal talks.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi raised eyebrows when he left his teenage club Barcelona behind and moved to French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season. Since then, he has gradually settled into the side, and within a couple of seasons, he has found his foot in the French capital. While his initial contract with the Parisians was for a couple of seasons, it ends at the end of the ongoing season. However, PSG is unwilling to let go of the FIFA World Cup-winning golden boy and wants him to sign an extension with the club. While reports suggested that he already has a verbal agreement with the Parisians, the club is pushing him to open the contract talks soon.

As per 90min, both parties would be eager for a one-year extension, along with the option for another year, while it has also been reported that Messi's family is delighted with their life so far in Paris. However, they are still determining their future. Also, it must be noted that the Argentine supposedly also has offers from Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America (USA). At the same time, he admires the city of Miami. ALSO READ: IT'S SALIBA'S TIME, SAY FRENCH FANS AS RAPHAEL VARANE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL RETIREMENT

