    Is PSG pushing Lionel Messi for contract talks?

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has found his foot with PSG, having moved to the club last season from Barcelona. Meanwhile, as his contract expires at the end of this season, the club is reportedly pushing for his contract renewal talks.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi raised eyebrows when he left his teenage club Barcelona behind and moved to French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season. Since then, he has gradually settled into the side, and within a couple of seasons, he has found his foot in the French capital. While his initial contract with the Parisians was for a couple of seasons, it ends at the end of the ongoing season. However, PSG is unwilling to let go of the FIFA World Cup-winning golden boy and wants him to sign an extension with the club. While reports suggested that he already has a verbal agreement with the Parisians, the club is pushing him to open the contract talks soon.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per 90min, both parties would be eager for a one-year extension, along with the option for another year, while it has also been reported that Messi's family is delighted with their life so far in Paris. However, they are still determining their future. Also, it must be noted that the Argentine supposedly also has offers from Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States of America (USA). At the same time, he admires the city of Miami.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While returning to Barcelona is always an option for Messi, it must be noted that he needs a better relationship with current Blaugrana president Joan Laporta. Although the latter has admitted that he is doing everything in his power to bring the Argentine back to Camp Nou, PSG remains confident of retaining him in the coming days with a new bumper contract.

    Video Icon