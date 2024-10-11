Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 World Records of Rohit Sharma that proves him a true Hitman

    Bengaluru: Everyone knows that the Indian Test and ODI team captain Rohit Sharma is called Hitman. Looking at these 8 world records in Rohit Sharma's name, you will all understand that Rohit is not just called Hitman, but is truly a Hitman. So what are those 8 world records, let's find out.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    1. Highest Individual Score in ODIs

    Rohit Sharma scored a whopping 264 runs against Sri Lanka in an ODI match in 2014, creating a world record. This is the highest individual score ever recorded in ODI cricket history.

    2. Most Double Centuries in ODIs

    Scoring a double century in ODI cricket is not an easy feat. But Hitman Rohit has achieved this feat not once, not twice, but thrice in ODI cricket.

    3. Most 150+ Scores in ODIs

    Rohit Sharma has created a world record by becoming the only batter in the world to score 150+ runs a whopping 8 times in ODI cricket history.

    4. Most Runs in International T20s

    Rohit Sharma, the captain who led India to win the T20 World Cup, has scored 4,231 runs in international T20 cricket, making him the highest run-scorer in international T20 cricket.

    5. Most International T20 Matches Played

    Rohit Sharma has played a total of 159 T20 matches for India. This makes him the player with the most appearances in international T20 cricket history.

    6. Most Sixes in International T20s

    Rohit Sharma has hit a whopping 205 sixes in international T20 cricket, creating a world record for most sixes. No other batter except Rohit has even come close to 200 sixes in international T20 cricket.

    7. Most Centuries in International T20s

    Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 5 centuries in international T20 cricket. With this, Hitman Rohit Sharma holds the joint top spot with Glenn Maxwell.

    8. Most Sixes in International Cricket

    Rohit Sharma is the only batter in international cricket history to hit more than 600 sixes. Rohit Sharma has hit a total of 623 sixes in international cricket.

