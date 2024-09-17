Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What are the Vastu benefits of keeping Animal figurines at home?

    Many people live their lives based on faith. Some believe in God, while others believe in horoscopes. Some wear rings, colored stones, rudraksha, chains, etc. Similarly, many people believe in Swamijis, Babas, and Pandits. Similarly, some follow Puranas, Vedic scriptures, and Dharma Shastras. Vastu is a part of this. According to that science, objects are placed in houses. A large number of people in India follow Vastu. Let's find out what the results will be if you place figurines of any animals in which direction of the house according to Vastu.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    Elephant

    Elephants are a symbol of power, wisdom, and stability. It is believed that keeping an elephant showpiece at home increases wealth. People believe that the wealth of the individual and family also increases. Pandits say that keeping these elephant statues in the northeast or north direction will bring good results.

    article_image2

    Pigeon

    The pigeon is a symbol of love, peace, and unity. That is why it is said that keeping pigeon figurines at home increases peace and unity in the family. Good results will come if they are kept in the north or west direction of the house.

    Monkeys

    Monkeys are known for their intelligence and agility. Keeping monkey statues improves the thinking power of those at home. This is especially good for students. They should be placed in the north direction of the house.

    article_image3

    Tiger

    These ferocious animals are symbols of courage, strength, and protection. It is believed that keeping lion and tiger statues at home brings security and strength to the house. Pandits say that it is good to keep these statues in the south direction.

    Squirrels

    Squirrels are small animals that are known for their quick and immediate responses. They are very active and indicate knowledge. It is believed that keeping squirrel statues at home increases thinking power and intelligence. It is good to keep this in the student's room or in the north direction.

    article_image4

    Peacock

    To have beauty, wealth, and splendor, peacock statues should be kept at home. It is believed that keeping peacock statues or their photos at home can bring peace, wealth, and prestige. It is best to place these peacock statues in the west or north direction.

    Frogs

    Frogs are said to represent money and wealth, and it is believed that keeping frog statues at home brings financial benefits. It is good to keep these frog statues in the northeast direction.

    article_image5

    Fish represent well-being, peace, and positive energy. Pandits say that keeping fish statues or an aquarium at home removes evils and brings good fortune. Fish are said to bring wealth and peace. It is good for the owner of the house and the house to keep these fish statues in the northeast direction.

    Turtles

    Turtles are a sign of stability. Moreover, they are believed to have a long lifespan. If you want to succeed in your work and matters related to money, you should keep turtle statues in the north direction of the house. Otherwise, turtles can also be raised in the aquarium along with fish.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Check you daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 15, 2024 - Favourable day for Virgo, be careful Taurus and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 15, 2024 - Favourable day for Virgo, be careful Taurus and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 15, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 15, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch gets smarter: Exploring watchOS 11's new features and more gcw

    Apple Watch gets smarter: Exploring watchOS 11's new features and more

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs ATG

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs

    Adding 1 drop of coconut oil does THIS to your belly button, nostrils, fingertips RKK

    Adding 1 drop of coconut oil does THIS to your belly button, nostrils, fingertips

    Lemon juice in black coffee: Know benefits, risks, and side effects AJR

    Lemon juice in black coffee: Know benefits, risks, and side effects

    Avoid FAKE iPhone 16 scams: Essential tips to verify before you order! RTM

    Avoid FAKE iPhone 16 scams: Essential tips to verify before you order!

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon