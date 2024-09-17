What are the Vastu benefits of keeping Animal figurines at home?

Many people live their lives based on faith. Some believe in God, while others believe in horoscopes. Some wear rings, colored stones, rudraksha, chains, etc. Similarly, many people believe in Swamijis, Babas, and Pandits. Similarly, some follow Puranas, Vedic scriptures, and Dharma Shastras. Vastu is a part of this. According to that science, objects are placed in houses. A large number of people in India follow Vastu. Let's find out what the results will be if you place figurines of any animals in which direction of the house according to Vastu.

Elephant

Elephants are a symbol of power, wisdom, and stability. It is believed that keeping an elephant showpiece at home increases wealth. People believe that the wealth of the individual and family also increases. Pandits say that keeping these elephant statues in the northeast or north direction will bring good results.

Pigeon

The pigeon is a symbol of love, peace, and unity. That is why it is said that keeping pigeon figurines at home increases peace and unity in the family. Good results will come if they are kept in the north or west direction of the house. Monkeys Monkeys are known for their intelligence and agility. Keeping monkey statues improves the thinking power of those at home. This is especially good for students. They should be placed in the north direction of the house.

Tiger

These ferocious animals are symbols of courage, strength, and protection. It is believed that keeping lion and tiger statues at home brings security and strength to the house. Pandits say that it is good to keep these statues in the south direction. Squirrels Squirrels are small animals that are known for their quick and immediate responses. They are very active and indicate knowledge. It is believed that keeping squirrel statues at home increases thinking power and intelligence. It is good to keep this in the student's room or in the north direction.

Peacock To have beauty, wealth, and splendor, peacock statues should be kept at home. It is believed that keeping peacock statues or their photos at home can bring peace, wealth, and prestige. It is best to place these peacock statues in the west or north direction. Frogs Frogs are said to represent money and wealth, and it is believed that keeping frog statues at home brings financial benefits. It is good to keep these frog statues in the northeast direction.

Fish represent well-being, peace, and positive energy. Pandits say that keeping fish statues or an aquarium at home removes evils and brings good fortune. Fish are said to bring wealth and peace. It is good for the owner of the house and the house to keep these fish statues in the northeast direction. Turtles Turtles are a sign of stability. Moreover, they are believed to have a long lifespan. If you want to succeed in your work and matters related to money, you should keep turtle statues in the north direction of the house. Otherwise, turtles can also be raised in the aquarium along with fish.

