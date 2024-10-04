Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unveiling the religious significance of Goddess Durga's 10 hands and 10 weapons

    Goddess Durga, also known as Dashabhuja, is depicted with 10 weapons in her 10 hands. Each weapon holds a deep religious significance.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Dashabhuja Durga

    Goddess Durga is depicted with 10 weapons in her 10 hands. Each of these weapons holds a deep spiritual significance.

    article_image2

    Not Just for Slaying Demons

    The purpose of Goddess Durga's 10 weapons is not just to slay demons. Each weapon has its own unique significance.

    article_image3

    Sudarshan Chakra (Discus)

    The Sudarshan Chakra has 108 sharp edges. According to scriptures, the Sudarshan Chakra symbolizes the universe and divine power is described as its center. It was gifted by Lord Vishnu.

    article_image4

    Agni (Fire)

    Fire has been revered since the beginning of human civilization. The fire held in the hands of the Goddess is both a weapon and a symbol of her power. It was gifted by Agni, the God of Fire.

    article_image5

    Bow and Arrow

    The bow symbolizes strength and the arrow represents released kinetic energy. These two weapons in the hands of the Goddess depict her powerful form. It was gifted by Lord Pawan, the God of Wind.

    article_image6

    Vajra (Thunderbolt)

    The Vajra liberates consciousness from worldly bonds. From that point of view, the Goddess's Vajra holds special significance. It is the weapon of Lord Indra, the King of Gods.

    article_image7

    Lotus

    It is not a weapon. But it is held in the hands of the Goddess for the welfare of mankind. It represents full consciousness. It was gifted by Lord Brahma. Some also say that the Goddess holds a Kamandalu (water pot) given by Lord Brahma.

    article_image8

    Khadga (Sword)

    According to mythology, Lord Yama, the God of Death, gave this weapon to the Goddess. The sword is a symbol of both death and justice.

    article_image9

    Parashu (Axe)

    The axe is a symbol of both construction and destruction. The axe is also a deadly weapon. It was gifted by Vishwakarma, the divine architect.

    article_image10

    Gada (Mace)

    Some idols of Durga are seen holding a Gada. According to scriptures, the Gada crushes the illusion of human beings.

    article_image11

    Snake

    Snakes are also seen in the hands of Durga in some places. The snake symbolizes the power of Kundalini.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for October 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 4, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 4, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    The Untold Story of Eklavya After Giving His Thumb to Dronacharya anr

    Mahabharat Tales: What happened to Ekalavya after giving his thumb to Guru Dronacharya?

    Navratri 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and others share heartfelt wishes NTI

    Navratri 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, and others share heartfelt wishes

    Shardiya Navratri begins: Nine days of devotion, special bhog offerings to Goddess Durga AJR

    Shardiya Navratri begins: Nine days of devotion, special bhog offerings to Goddess Durga

    Recent Stories

    cricket Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married in Kabul scr

    Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Gets Married in Kabul

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert in six districts today dmn

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert in six districts today

    Osteoporosis prevention: Foods to ditch for healthier bones dmn

    Osteoporosis prevention: Foods to ditch for healthier bones

    Osteoporosis prevention: Foods to ditch for healthier bones dmn

    Osteoporosis prevention: Foods to ditch for healthier bones

    Thalapathy 69 puja ceremony: Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and more attend RBA

    Thalapathy 69 puja ceremony: Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and more attend

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon