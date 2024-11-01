Things not to step on according to Hindu beliefs

Elders often advise against walking on crossroads or stepping over lemons, turmeric, and vermillion placed on the road. Do you know the reason behind these beliefs?

Elders hold strong beliefs about avoiding stepping over lemons with turmeric and vermillion on the road or walking on crossroads. They often consult astrologers if they accidentally step on these items, as many believe it brings bad luck. While there’s no scientific basis for this, astrology views these practices as significant. Let’s explore which items should be avoided according to astrology.

Road lines

Avoid stepping on deceased creatures in the road, as astrology views this as sinful and a source of negative energy. Additionally, avoid stepping on half-burnt wood, which symbolizes cremation and tantric rituals.

Hindu beliefs

Hair is thought to absorb both positive and negative energy, so avoid stepping on any hair found on the road.

Hindu beliefs

Disrespecting food is seen as disrespecting God, as grains are used in rituals. Therefore, avoid stepping on food found on the road.

Hindu beliefs

To prevent negative energy, avoid stepping on items like glass, vermillion, turmeric, camphor, black clothes, torn shoes, lemons, chillies, and cloves on the road.

