Things not to step on according to Hindu beliefs

Elders often advise against walking on crossroads or stepping over lemons, turmeric, and vermillion placed on the road. Do you know the reason behind these beliefs?

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

Elders hold strong beliefs about avoiding stepping over lemons with turmeric and vermillion on the road or walking on crossroads. They often consult astrologers if they accidentally step on these items, as many believe it brings bad luck. While there’s no scientific basis for this, astrology views these practices as significant. Let’s explore which items should be avoided according to astrology.

article_image2

Road lines

Avoid stepping on deceased creatures in the road, as astrology views this as sinful and a source of negative energy. Additionally, avoid stepping on half-burnt wood, which symbolizes cremation and tantric rituals.

article_image3

Hindu beliefs

Hair is thought to absorb both positive and negative energy, so avoid stepping on any hair found on the road.

article_image4

Hindu beliefs

Disrespecting food is seen as disrespecting God, as grains are used in rituals. Therefore, avoid stepping on food found on the road.

article_image5

Hindu beliefs

To prevent negative energy, avoid stepping on items like glass, vermillion, turmeric, camphor, black clothes, torn shoes, lemons, chillies, and cloves on the road.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Govardhan Puja 2024: Premanand Maharaj reveals some do's & don'ts while doing Govardhan Parvat RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Premanand Maharaj reveals some do's & don'ts while doing Govardhan Parvat

Numerology Predictions for November 1, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 1, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 1, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 1, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home NTI

Diwali 2024: Avoid THESE 10 Vastu blunders for a happy home

Recent Stories

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma RBA

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic AJR

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon