    Temple Prasadam Traditions: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Srisailam, and Kanipakam Offerings

    Tirumala Laddu is a famous prasadam. This article explores the preparation of Tirumala Laddu and the types of prasadams offered at famous pilgrimage centers like Vijayawada, Srisailam, and Kanipakam, along with the ingredients used.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 6:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy
    Laddu is a favorite offering to Lord Venkateswara, the deity of Kali Yuga. Devotees receive Laddu as prasadam. Initially prepared only during Kalyanotsavams in 1940, Laddus are now offered daily due to popular demand. A special method called 'Dittam' is used for preparation. 

    Ingredients used in Laddu preparation:
    Cow ghee, groundnut powder, sugar, cardamom, dry grapes, sugar candy, dry ginger 

    Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy 
    Srisailam is home to the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the Brahmaramba Devi temple, the sixth among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas. The presence of these two deities in one temple complex makes Srisailam unique. The temple has been visited by countless devotees throughout history. Pulihora and Sakkare Pongal are the main offerings to devotees in this temple. 

    Pulihora is prepared using rice, curry leaves, dry red chilies, and ghee.
    Sakkare Pongal is prepared using rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and dry grapes. 

    Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple
    Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple is the second largest temple in Andhra Pradesh. Legend has it that a Yaksha named Keelu performed penance for the goddess before Satya Yuga. Pleased, the goddess granted his wish to reside in his heart. After slaying demons, Keelu transformed into a mountain, and the goddess resided on Keela Parvata, hence the name Keeladri. Lord Indra worshiped here, giving it the name Indra Keeladri. Pulihora and Laddu are the main offerings to devotees in this temple. 

    Pulihora is prepared with rice, peanuts, tamarind, oil, jaggery, curry leaves, and dry red chilies.
    Laddu is prepared using groundnut powder, sugar, cashews, raisins, dry grapes, cardamom, nutmeg, and ghee.

    Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy
    The Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Annavaram is a Hindu-Vaishnava temple situated on Ratnagiri Hill. Lord Veeravenkata Satyanarayana, an incarnation of Vishnu, resides here. Legend says Menaka, wife of Meru, performed penance for Maha Vishnu. Blessed with two sons, one, Bhadra, attained the form of Bhadrachalam after penance. The other, Ratnakudu, pleased Vishnu, who resided on Ratnagiri Hill as Sri Veeravenkata Satyanarayana Swamy. Kesari is the favored offering, known for its unique taste. 

    Ingredients:
    Wheat flour, jaggery, cardamom, sugar

    Kanipakam Vinayaka
    Built in the early 11th century by Chola King Kulothunga Chola I, this temple was later developed by Vijayanagara rulers in 1336. Legend says Lord Vinayaka self-manifested in a well in a field owned by three disabled brothers. They discovered the idol while digging the dry well. As the brothers were cured by the grace of the deity, villagers started offering coconut water to the deity. Hence, the village was named Kaniparak in Tamil, later becoming Kanipakam. Pulihora and Paramannam are offered daily to Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy, while Kudumulu is offered on special occasions. 

    Ingredients for Kudumulu:
    Rice flour, grated jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom powder, ghee

