Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Know why Goddess Lakshmi resides in the Lotus Flower

According to Puranas and Sanatan Dharma, Goddess Lakshmi resides not only in the Kshirsagar (ocean of milk) but also in five other places. These include fingertips, the forehead of an elephant, and the back of a Bilva leaf, among others.

According to the Puranas, Mahalakshmi resides with Lord Vishnu on a serpent in the Kshirsagar. She also dwells near human hands. Sanatan Dharma identifies five specific places where Lakshmi resides.

Social anthropologists believe that Goddess Lakshmi is a manifestation of the primordial mother goddess. The lotus is exclusively a female symbol. Therefore, Sanatan Dharma has envisioned the goddess as Padmasana (seated on a lotus).

Goddess Lakshmi is Kamalasana (seated on a lotus). The lotus flower is considered her abode in Sanatan Dharma. Hence, it is essential in her worship. Besides the lotus, astrology suggests fingertips as another abode of the goddess.

The reason is that hands and fingers are the primary organs for human work. This part provides sustenance for every human. Sanatan tradition also believes that Lakshmi resides in the Gajakumbha (elephant's forehead).

Gajakumbha is the slightly raised part in the middle of an elephant's forehead. This is why elephants are often depicted beside Goddess Lakshmi in many idols. Similarly, Bilva leaves are essential for Lord Shiva's worship.

Another abode of Goddess Lakshmi is the back of the Bilva leaf. Three Bilva leaves represent the complete form of a Bilva leaf and are also associated with Lord Shiva's three eyes.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is performed in homes with hopes of wealth and prosperity and for the well-being of the family.

Many people worship Lakshmi every Thursday throughout the year. Being the goddess of agricultural prosperity, Lakshmi is worshipped during Bhadra Sankranti, Poush Sankranti, Chaitra Sankranti, Ashwin Purnima, and Diwali.

It is noteworthy that Bengali Hindus engage in Lakshmi's worship precisely during the Kharif and Rabi harvest seasons.

Latest Videos