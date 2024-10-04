Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2024: What is Akal Bodhan? Know significance and rituals

    Durga Puja is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Bengalis. This festival is known as Akal Bodhan, which signifies the untimely worship of Goddess Durga. Learn about the significance and religious importance of Akal Bodhan.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    The greatest festival of Bengalis

    Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengalis. It happens in autumn. That's why it's also called Sharadiya Durga Puja.

    article_image2

    Four Durga Pujas in traditional Hinduism

    In traditional Hinduism, four Navratri or Durga Pujas are performed throughout the year. Durga Puja in Ashwin is called Sharadiya.

    article_image3

    Akal Bodhan at the hands of Shriram

    According to Kalika Purana and Brihaddharma Purana, in the age of Treta, Shriram, the eldest son of King Dasharatha of Ayodhya, performed the Akal Bodhan of Goddess Durga by making a clay idol of Goddess Durga after rescuing Sita after killing Ravana.

    article_image4

    Durga is the form of power

    It is mentioned in the Skanda Purana that Goddess Durga is the source of power. There is no difference between Durga and Shakti Puja. So before killing Ravana, Ram worshiped for power.

    article_image5

    The reason for Ram's Durga Puja

    It is mentioned in Krittivasi Ramayana that Ravana was a great devotee of Shiva. Parvati used to save him in any danger. So Brahma advised Rama to please Shiva's wife Parvati by worshiping her.

    article_image6

    Brahma's Instructions

    To rescue Sita, he made all arrangements to make it easier for Rama to kill Ravana. On the advice of Brahma, Shriram organized the awakening of Parvati's Durgatinashini form, Chandi recitation and grand puja in autumn.

    article_image7

    The legend of 108 lotuses

    Ram started Kalpa on the day of Shukla Shashti in the month of Ashwin. In the evening, Dasharatha's son performed Bodhan, invitation and Adhivas. Even after Mahasaptami, Mahastami and Sandhipuja, Durga did not appear, Ram planned to perform Mahanavami Puja with 108 blue lotuses. But when he could not find it, he wanted to offer his own eyes at the feet of the Goddess. It was then that Goddess Durga was pleased and blessed.

    article_image8

    Killing of Ravana

    Pleased with Rama's worship, the Goddess blessed him. Then Rama killed Ravana. But again, many believe that it was during this time that Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura. That's why Durga Puja is performed at this time.

    article_image9

    The greatness of Durga Puja

    The importance of Durga Puja in Bengali traditional society is as much as it is one of the social and social festivals. Durga Puja is usually performed in the bright fortnight of the months of Ashwin and Chaitra.

    article_image10

    Durga Puja according to Tantra

    Durga's place is everywhere. It is always time to worship Durga. According to Tantra, the goddess is worshiped as Shakti.

