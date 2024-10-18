Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhanteras 2024: Buy THESE 10 things to invite goddess Lakshmi's blessings

    Diwali is considered the festival of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that worshipping her on this day invites her blessings and prosperity into homes.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Diwali, a beloved festival, is celebrated with lights, prayers to Lakshmi and Ganesha, and fireworks. Worshipping Lakshmi on Dhanteras is believed to bring her blessings.

    article_image2

    Betel leaves are considered sacred to Lakshmi. Offering five betel leaves to her on Dhanteras and immersing them the next day is believed to bring prosperity.

    article_image3

    Coriander symbolizes wealth. Buying it on Dhanteras is believed to increase prosperity. Puffed rice, a symbol of well-being, is also considered auspicious.

    article_image4

    Buying a broom on Dhanteras is associated with Lakshmi. Cleaning the house with it is believed to please her and bring wealth, resolving conflicts.

    article_image5

    Salt dispels negative energy. Buying new salt on Dhanteras is believed to cleanse the home and remove negativity and Rahu dosha. New utensils symbolize prosperity.

    article_image6

    Lakshmi and Ganesha idols bring happiness and prosperity. Turmeric, a symbol of auspiciousness, is believed to remove planetary afflictions when bought on Dhanteras.

