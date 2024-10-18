Dhanteras 2024: Buy THESE 10 things to invite goddess Lakshmi's blessings

Diwali is considered the festival of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that worshipping her on this day invites her blessings and prosperity into homes.

Diwali, a beloved festival, is celebrated with lights, prayers to Lakshmi and Ganesha, and fireworks. Worshipping Lakshmi on Dhanteras is believed to bring her blessings.

Betel leaves are considered sacred to Lakshmi. Offering five betel leaves to her on Dhanteras and immersing them the next day is believed to bring prosperity.

Coriander symbolizes wealth. Buying it on Dhanteras is believed to increase prosperity. Puffed rice, a symbol of well-being, is also considered auspicious.

Buying a broom on Dhanteras is associated with Lakshmi. Cleaning the house with it is believed to please her and bring wealth, resolving conflicts.

Salt dispels negative energy. Buying new salt on Dhanteras is believed to cleanse the home and remove negativity and Rahu dosha. New utensils symbolize prosperity.

Lakshmi and Ganesha idols bring happiness and prosperity. Turmeric, a symbol of auspiciousness, is believed to remove planetary afflictions when bought on Dhanteras.

