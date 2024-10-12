Change your luck this Dussehra: Try THESE rituals to change your destiny

Known for its cultural significance and spiritual importance, this day offers an opportunity for individuals to change their luck and enhance their lives through various rituals.

Dussehra, one of the most celebrated festivals in India, falls on Saturday (October 12) this year. Known for its cultural significance and spiritual importance, this day offers an opportunity for individuals to change their luck and enhance their lives through various rituals.

The auspicious significance of Dussehra:

The festival of Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, an auspicious time that many eagerly anticipate. Spanning four days, this period is not only a celebration of the victory of good over evil but also a time for personal reflection and rejuvenation. Many believe that the rituals performed during Dussehra can help overcome inauspicious times and eliminate negativity in one's life.

Rituals to change your luck:

To harness the positive energies of Dussehra, several rituals can be performed that are said to invite blessings and dispel negativity.

Plant a Tulsi plant:

On Dussehra, planting a Tulsi plant in the north-east direction of your house is believed to purify the environment and eradicate negative energy.

Light a special lamp:

Lighting a lamp filled with a mixture of mustard oil and sesame oil on this auspicious day is thought to dispel the negative energy associated with Shani Dev, fostering a more positive atmosphere in the home.

Worship Lord Rama and Mother Durga:

Devotees are encouraged to worship Lord Rama on Dussehra. Additionally, writing the name of Mother Durga eight times and placing it somewhere in the house is believed to attract her blessings and protection.

Burn cloves, camphor, and bay leaves:

To further cleanse your living space, burn seven cloves, seven pieces of camphor, and five bay leaves in a corner of the house. This act is said to eliminate all negative energy and create a more harmonious environment.

