AVOID donating THESE things on Dussehra

Discover what not to donate on Dussehra to avoid inauspiciousness. Ensure your giving is positive and meaningful during this important Hindu festival.

Dussehra, celebrated on Shukla Paksha's Dashami Tithi, commemorates Rama's victory over Ravana. People visit temples, perform weapon worship, and engage in charitable acts. However, it's crucial to be mindful of what's donated, as certain items are considered inauspicious.

1. Leather Goods: Animals hold a sacred place in Hinduism, and leather, derived from animal skin, is considered disrespectful to donate. Donating leather items on Dussehra is deemed impure and should be avoided.

2. Sharp Objects: Donating sharp objects is believed to invite discord, tension, and negativity, attracting negative energy and potentially harming relationships. It's also associated with financial loss and displeasing Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

3. Turmeric: Turmeric is linked to the planet Jupiter. Donating it in the evening is believed to weaken Jupiter's influence, negatively impacting one's life. It's also thought to invite negative energy and problems, making it inauspicious despite turmeric's general auspiciousness.

