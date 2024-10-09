Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AVOID donating THESE things on Dussehra

    Discover what not to donate on Dussehra to avoid inauspiciousness. Ensure your giving is positive and meaningful during this important Hindu festival.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Dussehra, celebrated on Shukla Paksha's Dashami Tithi, commemorates Rama's victory over Ravana. People visit temples, perform weapon worship, and engage in charitable acts. However, it's crucial to be mindful of what's donated, as certain items are considered inauspicious.

    article_image2

    1. Leather Goods: Animals hold a sacred place in Hinduism, and leather, derived from animal skin, is considered disrespectful to donate. Donating leather items on Dussehra is deemed impure and should be avoided.

    article_image3

    2. Sharp Objects: Donating sharp objects is believed to invite discord, tension, and negativity, attracting negative energy and potentially harming relationships. It's also associated with financial loss and displeasing Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

    article_image4

    3. Turmeric: Turmeric is linked to the planet Jupiter. Donating it in the evening is believed to weaken Jupiter's influence, negatively impacting one's life. It's also thought to invite negative energy and problems, making it inauspicious despite turmeric's general auspiciousness.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 9, 2024 - Aries may face difficult day, auspicious day for Taurus & more

    Navratri 2024 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri: Know all about puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour, significance and bhog ATG

    Navratri 2024 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri: Know all about puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour, significance and bhog

    Numerology Predictions for October 9, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 9, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Recent Stories

    Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor inspired 10 stylish lehenga for festive season 2024 anr

    Karwa Chauth: Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor inspired 10 lehengas

    From wrestler to politician: A look into Vinesh Phogat's journey RKK

    From wrestler to politician: A look into Vinesh Phogat's journey

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 easy and stylish braid hairstyles you can try gcw

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 7 easy and stylish braid hairstyles you can try

    No tunnel is too deep Gaza flyers warn Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar of fate similar to Hezbollah's Nasrallah snt

    'No tunnel is too deep': Gaza flyers warn Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar of fate similar to Hezbollah's Nasrallah

    Sonam Kapoor shares pictures from Maldives vacation with son Vayu, calls it 'magical' NTI

    Sonam Kapoor shares pictures from Maldives vacation with son Vayu, calls it 'magical'

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon