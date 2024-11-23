Astrological benefits of wearing black colour on Saturdays

In Hindu tradition, each colour holds a special significance. According to mythology, each deity is symbolized by a specific color. Astrologers say that Lord Shani is associated with the color black. That's why Saturday is considered a special day for Lord Shani. Let's explore the benefits of wearing black clothes on Saturdays.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

Astrology has a strong connection with various colors. Renowned astrologers say these are also beneficial for spiritual growth. Some consider black to be bad, but in reality, black does a lot of good. That's why important things are in black. Most cars are released in black these days. This color is very popular. People buy them in large numbers. Celebrities are also often seen wearing black suits.

article_image2

Saturday is Lord Shani's favorite day. Black is also Shani's favorite color. Therefore, wearing black on Saturday brings his blessings, say the scholars. Shani's grace removes difficulties in life. Astrologers say that whether a person reaches a top position or falls to a low position in life, it happens because of Lord Shani. Therefore, to gain his grace, it is good to wear black on Saturday.

article_image3

Black symbolizes darkness, yet many divine powers emerge from it. Goddess Maha Kali, the remover of darkness, is depicted in black, as are most deity idols and Shivalingas. Though often seen as a sign of evil, astrologers argue that black is essential, as light is born from darkness. Lord Shani, associated with black, removes darkness and brings light. Scholars suggest wearing black clothes for spiritual growth and progress.

article_image4

Celebrities often wear black due to its spiritual significance and horoscope influence. Black enhances attraction, making wearers stand out. Astrologers recommend wearing black on Saturdays to gain fame and appreciation. A black thread is also believed to ward off negative energy and the evil eye.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Numerology Prediction for November 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number dmn

Numerology Prediction for November 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Numerology Predictions for November 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 18, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; lucky day for Virgo gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 18, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; lucky day for Virgo

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 - Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

BJP dominance in Maharashtra Elections 2024 what worked in their favor gcw

BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra 2024: What worked in their favor?

Devendra Fadnavis hails Mahayuti triumph, says 'People united for safety, progress under PM Modi' AJR

Maharashtra's next CM? 'Decision will be acceptable to all,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan at Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talks about her cancer battle RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan at Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talks about her cancer battle

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon