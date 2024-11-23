Astrological benefits of wearing black colour on Saturdays

In Hindu tradition, each colour holds a special significance. According to mythology, each deity is symbolized by a specific color. Astrologers say that Lord Shani is associated with the color black. That's why Saturday is considered a special day for Lord Shani. Let's explore the benefits of wearing black clothes on Saturdays.

Astrology has a strong connection with various colors. Renowned astrologers say these are also beneficial for spiritual growth. Some consider black to be bad, but in reality, black does a lot of good. That's why important things are in black. Most cars are released in black these days. This color is very popular. People buy them in large numbers. Celebrities are also often seen wearing black suits.

Saturday is Lord Shani's favorite day. Black is also Shani's favorite color. Therefore, wearing black on Saturday brings his blessings, say the scholars. Shani's grace removes difficulties in life. Astrologers say that whether a person reaches a top position or falls to a low position in life, it happens because of Lord Shani. Therefore, to gain his grace, it is good to wear black on Saturday.

Black symbolizes darkness, yet many divine powers emerge from it. Goddess Maha Kali, the remover of darkness, is depicted in black, as are most deity idols and Shivalingas. Though often seen as a sign of evil, astrologers argue that black is essential, as light is born from darkness. Lord Shani, associated with black, removes darkness and brings light. Scholars suggest wearing black clothes for spiritual growth and progress.

Celebrities often wear black due to its spiritual significance and horoscope influence. Black enhances attraction, making wearers stand out. Astrologers recommend wearing black on Saturdays to gain fame and appreciation. A black thread is also believed to ward off negative energy and the evil eye.

