Your pillow is dirtier than a toilet seat: Here's how to clean it properly

Your pillow, bedsheet, and bed harbor millions of bacteria and germs. Regular cleaning is crucial, especially for pillows. Let's explore how to effectively clean your pillows.

article_image1
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

Today's hectic lifestyles leave many exhausted, finding rest only during sleep. A clean bed and pillow are essential. Millions of bacteria and germs reside on pillows, bedsheets, and beds, making regular cleaning vital.

article_image2

Importance of using a bed sheet

Sleeping without a bedsheet is a common mistake. Beds harbor bacteria that can cause skin problems. Using a bedsheet is crucial for hygiene.

article_image3

Pillows accumulate dirt, sweat, and dust from hair, face, and dead skin. A 4-week-old pillow can harbor 12 million bacteria, while a 1-week-old pillow may contain 5 million.

article_image4

Proper pillow cleaning techniques

Regular pillow cleaning is essential. Oil buildup makes pillows dirty and difficult to clean. Dirty pillows can develop unpleasant odors.

article_image5

To clean pillows, remove covers and sprinkle baking soda liberally. Spray a mixture of water and white vinegar. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then sun-dry for at least 8 hours.

