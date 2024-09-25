Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Worried about late talking? Effective ways to boost your child's speech

    Worried about your child's speech development? Know effective tips to encourage your child to start talking, understand common speech milestones, and learn how to support your toddler's journey from babbling to their first words.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    How to encourage your child to start talking:

    Learning to crawl, walk, and talk are significant milestones in every child’s growth. While some children start talking by the age of one, others may take longer, causing concern for parents. It is natural for parents to eagerly await the moment their child calls them "mom" or "dad." However, some children may not begin speaking even by the age of two, which can be worrying. Here are some tips for parents to encourage their children to start talking at the right age.

    article_image2

    Talk to your child regularly:

    One of the most effective ways to encourage your child to start talking is to engage with them verbally as much as possible. From birth, many mothers naturally talk to their children, introducing them to the rhythm and sound of speech. Children have an incredible ability to learn, and the more you talk to them, the faster they will pick up language skills. Point out and name objects, describe activities, and engage in conversations even if your child cannot respond yet. This constant interaction helps them absorb language cues.

    article_image3

    Use toys and everyday objects as learning tools:

    Toys are not just for play; they can be excellent learning tools. When your child plays with toys, take the opportunity to name each one. For example, point out a toy car or doll and say the word clearly. Your child will listen attentively and try to mimic your words, enhancing their ability to learn and understand new vocabulary. This interaction helps children associate words with objects, boosting their speaking skills.

    article_image4

    Tell stories to stimulate imagination:

    Storytelling is another powerful tool for language development. Many parents tell bedtime stories to their children, not just to soothe them but also to expand their thinking and language skills. Stories introduce new words and concepts, encouraging children to remember and use them in everyday speech. Regular storytelling can improve your child’s vocabulary and inspire them to try speaking.

    article_image5

    Correct pronunciation with patience:

    It's common for young children to mispronounce words as they learn to speak. When this happens, correct them gently and teach them how to say the word step by step. For instance, if your child struggles with a particular sound or word, guide them patiently without showing frustration. Consistent, calm correction helps children improve their pronunciation over time.

    article_image6

    Introduce family members and friends:

    Children often learn by association. Introducing them to family members and friends by name helps them connect words with people. For example, saying "This is your grandfather" or "This is your aunt" helps them remember names and encourages them to speak. Regularly naming and identifying people around them boosts their confidence in using words.

    article_image7

    Encourage communication by limiting access to favorite items:

    Placing your child's favorite toys or snacks slightly out of their reach can motivate them to ask for these items. This strategy encourages them to make verbal requests, fostering communication skills. Additionally, allowing your child to interact with other children, such as at a park or during family visits, can further enhance their speaking abilities as they observe and engage with their peers.

    article_image8

    Take your child outside:

    Lastly, it's essential not to keep your child confined at home. Taking them to parks, playgrounds, or social gatherings exposes them to new environments, people, and opportunities to communicate. Interacting with other children and adults in different settings provides valuable learning experiences that can stimulate their desire to talk.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beware Do you take painkillers for headaches? Know how much you are harming yourself RBA

    Beware! Do you take painkillers for headaches? Know how much you are harming yourself

    Telangana tops list of states in India for organ donation in 2023, women dominate as live donors gcw

    Telangana tops list of states in India for organ donation in 2023, women dominate as live donors

    Check your daily horoscope: September 25, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 25, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Fighting gender-based violence: The urgent need for male allyship RKK

    Fighting gender-based violence: The urgent need for male allyship

    Recent Stories

    IRCTC Kerala Tour Package: Explore Gods Own Country in 6 Days RBA

    IRCTC Kerala Tour Package: Explore Gods Own Country in 6 Days

    Manoj Bajpayee: Directors only cast me in poor roles, 'Mujhe rich dikhaane mein dikkat hoti hai' RTM

    Manoj Bajpayee: Directors only cast me in poor roles, 'Mujhe rich dikhaane mein dikkat hoti hai'

    Gopichand Reveals Fight With Prabhas Over Trisha In 2004

    Telugu superstars Prabhas, Gopichand fought over THIS actress in 2004

    Swara Bhasker calls out news site for twisting Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' comment RTM

    Swara Bhasker calls out news site for twisting Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' comment

    Delhi 21-point winter action plan OUT: WFH on high-pollution days, odd-even as last resort AJR

    Delhi's 21-point winter action plan OUT: WFH on high-pollution days, odd-even as last resort

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon