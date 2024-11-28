Explore the World's Longest Train Journey: 18,755 km, 13 countries, 21 days; ticket prices, details revealed

Discover the world's longest train journey, spanning 18,755 km and connecting 13 countries in 21 days. Learn about the ticket prices and other essential details of this incredible adventure.

 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

World's Longest Train Journey

With winter approaching, many seek vacation adventures. Some head to scenic hill stations, while others dream of exploring cities like Paris and Singapore. Imagine experiencing all of this in one trip.

article_image2

Yes, you can see 13 countries in a single train journey. Explore Paris, shop in Singapore, experience Spain's charm, and relax on Thailand's beaches, all in 21 days. Let's explore this epic journey.

article_image3

The world's longest train journey covers 18,755 km and takes 21 days. Starting in Portugal's Algarve, it passes through 13 countries, including Spain, France, Russia, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, ending in Singapore. The train makes 11 stops along the way. Travel time may extend due to weather disruptions.

article_image4

From Europe to Siberia, this journey offers diverse cultures and landscapes. Stops in Paris, Moscow, Beijing, and Bangkok allow exploration of iconic destinations. The affordable ticket price of around $1,350 (Rs 1,13,988) includes food, drinks, and comfortable accommodations.

article_image5

Experience diverse cultures and landscapes, from Europe to Siberia. Stops in major cities like Paris, Moscow, Beijing, and Bangkok offer exploration opportunities. The affordable ticket price of $1,350 (Rs 1,13,988) makes it even more appealing.

article_image6

With the ticket covering food, drinks, and accommodation, enjoy a hassle-free experience. The Boten-Vientiane railway line enables this journey, offering a unique opportunity to travel from Europe to Asia by train, covering diverse landscapes and cultures.

