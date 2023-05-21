Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Meditation Day 2023: 7 reasons why daily practice is essential

    First Published May 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    This World Meditation Day, get to know the benefits of meditation and how meditating every day will improve your physical and mental health – By Mahasweta Sarkar.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    The benefits of meditating are more than you think. More known as a concentration-increasing and stress-reduction technique, meditation has other benefits like improving the sleep cycle and controlling blood pressure.

    Here are 7 benefits of meditation that will make you want to meditate daily.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Stress reduction:

    Mental and physical stress increases levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Meditation helps to control the effects of cortisol and helps to evade stress-triggered medical conditions.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Controls anxiety:

    Studies suggest that mindfulness and meditation exercises may reduce anxiety, especially job-related anxiety. Habitual meditation can improve stress reactivity and coping skills.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Self-awareness:

    Meditation can help identify thoughts that may be harmful or self-defeating. Self-inquiry and related styles of meditation can help a person know themselves better.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Increases attention span:

    Research shows that people practising meditation on a daily basis perform better on visual tasks and have a greater attention span.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. Help to fight addiction:

    By increasing self-control and awareness of triggers for addictive behaviours, meditation helps to fight addiction problems.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty Images

    6. Decreases blood pressure:

    Meditation helps to reduce strain on the heart and helps people prevent heart diseases. Daily meditation is mandatory for high blood pressure and heart patients.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty Images

    7. Improves sleep:

    Mindfulness-based meditation can help insomniacs improve their sleep cycle. Meditation helps to relax your body, releases tension and places you in a peaceful state more likely to make you fall asleep.

