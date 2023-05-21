World Meditation Day 2023: 7 reasons why daily practice is essential

This World Meditation Day, get to know the benefits of meditation and how meditating every day will improve your physical and mental health – By Mahasweta Sarkar.

The benefits of meditating are more than you think. More known as a concentration-increasing and stress-reduction technique, meditation has other benefits like improving the sleep cycle and controlling blood pressure. Here are 7 benefits of meditation that will make you want to meditate daily.

1. Stress reduction: Mental and physical stress increases levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Meditation helps to control the effects of cortisol and helps to evade stress-triggered medical conditions.

2. Controls anxiety: Studies suggest that mindfulness and meditation exercises may reduce anxiety, especially job-related anxiety. Habitual meditation can improve stress reactivity and coping skills.

3. Self-awareness: Meditation can help identify thoughts that may be harmful or self-defeating. Self-inquiry and related styles of meditation can help a person know themselves better.

4. Increases attention span: Research shows that people practising meditation on a daily basis perform better on visual tasks and have a greater attention span.

5. Help to fight addiction: By increasing self-control and awareness of triggers for addictive behaviours, meditation helps to fight addiction problems.

6. Decreases blood pressure: Meditation helps to reduce strain on the heart and helps people prevent heart diseases. Daily meditation is mandatory for high blood pressure and heart patients.

