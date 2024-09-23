Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Safety 101: 7 ways men can play significant role

    Providing women's safety is a societal responsibility and a shared commitment that requires active attention from both men and women. Here are 7 key duties that men can actively contribute to to promote women's safety.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 6:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    Women Safety-Oh woman your safety is in your hand...

    By participating in these roles, men can seriously impact women's safety. They can create a culture in which women feel protected, respected, and empowered to live their lives to the fullest without fear of injury or prejudice. Each individual's dedication to supporting women's safety significantly contributes to a more equal and just society. 

    article_image2

    Challenging Stereotypes and Misogyny: Men may actively fight negative beliefs and sexist attitudes that promote gender inequity and create unsafe conditions for women. This involves questioning sexist jokes, words, and actions that denigrate or humiliate women.

    article_image3

    Being Respectful and Supportive: This is not just a suggestion but a necessity. Men can make a tremendous difference by treating women with dignity and understanding. This includes hearing their concerns, acknowledging their experiences, and speaking up against disrespect or harassment directed at women.

    article_image4

    Intervening in Unsafe Situations: Men can interrupt when they experience events in which women are harassed. This might include providing aid, pointing out incorrect behaviour, or physically interfering to keep a potentially dangerous situation from evolving.

    article_image5

    Educating Other Men and Boys: Men may play a vital role in enlightening their peers, friends, and future generations on respecting women's boundaries and rights. This instruction can assist in fostering a culture of mutual respect and understanding.

    article_image6

    Promoting Equal Opportunities: Men may help to promote equal opportunities for women in all aspects of life, including education, work, and leadership positions. By campaigning for gender equality, men help to create safer and more inclusive settings in which women may succeed without fear of prejudice and violence.

    article_image7

    Creating Safe Spaces: Men may actively build and maintain safe environments in which women can feel secure and protected. This could occur in public events, workplaces, or shared areas by ensuring everyone behaves correctly and respects the boundaries.

    article_image8

    Being an Ally and Advocate: Men may advocate for women's safety and liberties. This entails advocating for programs that safeguard women, advocating against gender-based violence, and supporting the views of women who advocate for change. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Challenging toxic masculinity: Promoting healthy masculinity and breaking harmful gender norms RTM EAI

    Challenging toxic masculinity: Promoting healthy masculinity and breaking harmful gender norms

    Women's safety: Essential tips for smart social media use and tackling digital threats RTM

    Women’s safety: Essential tips for smart social media use and tackling digital threats

    Empowering Women: 10 Essential rights women should be aware of for safety NTI

    Empowering Women: 10 Essential rights women should be aware of for safety

    Haldi Doodh: 8 Benefits of drinking it before you sleep NTI

    Haldi Doodh: 8 Benefits of drinking it before you sleep

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality NTI

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai to Bangalore-Top 10 safest cities in India for women RBA

    Mumbai to Bangalore-Top 10 safest cities in India for women

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024 snt

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger RTM

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation RTM

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos snt

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon