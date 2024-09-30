Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why you should choose brass utensils: 7 great reasons

    Why Use Brass Utensils. We use utensils made of various metals for eating in our daily lives. Many people use silver utensils, but we are telling you that using brass utensils is more beneficial than silver. 

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    What are the health benefits of brass utensils?

    Brass has antimicrobial properties, which prevent the growth of harmful bacteria on the surface of utensils. Apart from this, a small amount of copper present in brass gets mixed in the food, which has some health benefits. This is because copper is an essential mineral for the body.

    How brass utensils dissipate heat

    The specialty of brass utensils is that they distribute heat. Because of this, cooking food in brass utensils helps in cooking food. This is the reason why some special types of dishes are cooked only in brass utensils.

    Brass utensils are more durable

    Brass is a strong and durable metal in a way. It is more durable than silver because it corrodes less. The chances of it getting scratched and broken are also very less as compared to other metals.

    Brass utensils in your budget 

    Brass utensils are generally more affordable than silver utensils. If you are looking for utensils according to your budget, which also look beautiful, then brass is a better option. It looks great and performs even better.

    Brass utensils are light weight

    Brass is lighter in weight than silver. Because of this, it is easier to handle its utensils. If you use it daily, then its maintenance is normal compared to other metals.

    Brass utensils also require less maintenance 

    Brass utensils require less maintenance than silver. Silver utensils can get damaged quickly and have to be polished frequently. Whereas cleaning brass utensils is quite simple. It can be cleaned with mild soap and water.

    Brass for a traditional look

    If you have brass utensils in your home, they give a traditional look. These utensils are a part of our culture, so keeping them at home gives special happiness. Especially during festivals, if you use brass utensils, it makes you popular too.

