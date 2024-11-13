Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Heart attacks and strokes are increasing, even in younger people, due to unhealthy lifestyles. Simple changes like regular walking, weight management, avoiding processed foods, and taking breaks can significantly improve heart health.

The nation has seen a sharp rise in heart attack and stroke cases throughout the winter. In the past, heart attacks mostly occurred in adults over 50, but they are now occurring in younger people. At the same time, cardiac conditions are on the rise throughout the winter. Junk food intake, poor eating habits, and inactivity all contribute to the development of this illness. In other words, your pampered lifestyle is the cause of your heart attack. In such a case, your heart can remain healthy indefinitely if you include these simple lifestyle choices. Let's discuss what lifestyle adjustments you need to make to maintain a healthy heart.

1. Keep Walking To start, make walking a part of your daily routine. It's acceptable if you don't engage in strenuous or demanding exercise. However, it might be detrimental to your heart health if you do not walk at least 8,000 to 9,000 steps per day. Regular walking also lowers body weight and manages diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.



2. Keep your weight in check... because obesity is the root cause of hundreds of ailments. Serious conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, etc., can also be brought on by obesity. As a result, maintaining your weight is crucial. There is concern that youngsters may become victims of these severe issues in the future, particularly given the manner they are gaining weight these days.

3. Steer clear of processed foods Your heart health will deteriorate the more outside food you consume. Fried dishes, sausages, butter, and cakes are examples of fatty foods that quickly raise LDL cholesterol levels, which is detrimental to heart health.



4. Take a vacation Avoid occupying yourself with work all the time. Go out, enjoy yourself, and take a holiday. By doing this, the heart is kept healthy and harmful cholesterol is decreased.





