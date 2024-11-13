Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Heart attacks and strokes are increasing, even in younger people, due to unhealthy lifestyles. Simple changes like regular walking, weight management, avoiding processed foods, and taking breaks can significantly improve heart health.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

The nation has seen a sharp rise in heart attack and stroke cases throughout the winter. In the past, heart attacks mostly occurred in adults over 50, but they are now occurring in younger people. At the same time, cardiac conditions are on the rise throughout the winter. Junk food intake, poor eating habits, and inactivity all contribute to the development of this illness.

In other words, your pampered lifestyle is the cause of your heart attack. In such a case, your heart can remain healthy indefinitely if you include these simple lifestyle choices. Let's discuss what lifestyle adjustments you need to make to maintain a healthy heart.

article_image2

heart attack

1. Keep Walking

To start, make walking a part of your daily routine. It's acceptable if you don't engage in strenuous or demanding exercise. However, it might be detrimental to your heart health if you do not walk at least 8,000 to 9,000 steps per day. Regular walking also lowers body weight and manages diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

2. Keep your weight in check...

because obesity is the root cause of hundreds of ailments. Serious conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, etc., can also be brought on by obesity. As a result, maintaining your weight is crucial. There is concern that youngsters may become victims of these severe issues in the future, particularly given the manner they are gaining weight these days.

article_image3

33 year old expat man survived three heart attacks in just one hour

3. Steer clear of processed foods 

Your heart health will deteriorate the more outside food you consume. Fried dishes, sausages, butter, and cakes are examples of fatty foods that quickly raise LDL cholesterol levels, which is detrimental to heart health.

4. Take a vacation

 Avoid occupying yourself with work all the time. Go out, enjoy yourself, and take a holiday. By doing this, the heart is kept healthy and harmful cholesterol is decreased.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Numerology Predictions for November 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 13, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, be careful Taurus gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 13, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, be careful Taurus

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth NTI

Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction ATG

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon