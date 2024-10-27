Who should avoid almonds? Understanding health risks and side effects

Almonds are one of the foods that benefit our health. Various proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in almonds help us stay healthy. But some people should avoid eating almonds. Let's see who they are in this post.

Nuts offer numerous health benefits. Almonds, a type of nut, are very beneficial for our health. That's why many people eat them in large quantities. Many soak them overnight and eat them on an empty stomach in the morning.

Almonds are packed with nutrients and are an excellent source of fiber, protein, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, and phosphorus. Numerous health studies confirm the many benefits of almonds, including weight loss, good bone health, improving your mood, and reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. According to one study, almonds may reduce the risk of breast cancer. That is, it has been found that the risk of breast cancer is lower in those who eat almonds compared to those who eat large amounts of peanuts and walnuts.

Another study proves that almonds significantly increase antioxidant levels in the bloodstream, lower blood pressure, and improve blood flow. People with type 2 diabetes will also benefit from consuming almonds, as magnesium helps manage blood sugar levels.

But experts warn that some people should avoid almonds, which are rich in nutrients. Accordingly, people with kidney stones should not eat almonds. People suffering from obesity should not eat almonds. They also recommend that people with cold and cough problems should not eat almonds.

People with the above-mentioned problems may experience some side effects if they eat almonds. It is also essential for people with this problem to consult a doctor before eating almonds.

