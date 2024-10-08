Which is the wealthiest temple in the world?

India, known for its deep-rooted spirituality and religious diversity, boasts numerous temples that attract millions of devotees. These temples not only serve as significant cultural and economic hubs but also amass immense wealth through donations, offerings, and endowments from devotees. Some of these temples have accumulated vast fortunes over the centuries, making them among the richest religious institutions globally.

India, known for its deep-rooted spirituality and religious diversity, boasts numerous temples that attract millions of devotees. These temples not only serve as significant cultural and economic hubs but also amass immense wealth through donations, offerings, and endowments from devotees. Some of these temples have accumulated vast fortunes over the centuries, making them among the richest religious institutions globally.

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Located in Shirdi, Maharashtra, the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple is dedicated to the spiritual leader Sai Baba. Devotees from all over the world visit this temple, offering vast sums of money, gold, and silver. The temple's annual income is estimated to be around ₹400 crores. Apart from cash donations, the temple receives a substantial amount of gold and silver from devotees. The Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi is known for its philanthropic activities, such as providing food to the needy, running educational institutions, and maintaining healthcare facilities.

Vaishno Devi Temple

Nestled in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, the Vaishno Devi Temple is one of the most visited temples in India, attracting over 10 million pilgrims annually. Dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi, the temple is known for its scenic beauty and spiritual significance. The temple's annual income is estimated to be over ₹500 crores, with donations from devotees being the primary source of revenue. Offerings include cash, gold, and silver. A temple trust manages this wealth and undertakes philanthropic activities like healthcare and education for the needy.

Tirupati Balaji Temple

Also known as Tirumala Tirupati, the Sri Venkateswara Temple is considered the richest temple in India and one of the wealthiest religious institutions globally. Located in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, the temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu. Every year, millions of devotees flock to the temple, donating gold, cash, and precious jewels. The temple's annual income is estimated to be over ₹3,000 crores, generated through offerings, ticket sales, and contributions from philanthropists. The temple holds a significant gold reserve, estimated to be around 10 tonnes. Additionally, the Tirupati Balaji Temple receives thousands of kilos of gold as donations annually, making it one of the richest temples not just in India but worldwide.

Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Topping the list is the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, renowned for its immense wealth and historical significance. Dedicated to Vishnu, this temple garnered international attention in 2011 when several hidden vaults were discovered, revealing a treasure trove of gold, jewels, and other valuables. The estimated value of the treasure found in the temple's vaults is believed to exceed ₹1 lakh crore, making it one of the wealthiest temples globally. The temple's treasures include gold coins, diamonds, and other precious stones accumulated over centuries, dating back to the reign of the Travancore kings. While a significant portion of this wealth remains untouched due to legal and religious reasons, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple stands as a symbol of immense spiritual and material wealth.

