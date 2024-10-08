Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Which is the wealthiest temple in the world?

    India, known for its deep-rooted spirituality and religious diversity, boasts numerous temples that attract millions of devotees. These temples not only serve as significant cultural and economic hubs but also amass immense wealth through donations, offerings, and endowments from devotees. Some of these temples have accumulated vast fortunes over the centuries, making them among the richest religious institutions globally.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    India, known for its deep-rooted spirituality and religious diversity, boasts numerous temples that attract millions of devotees. These temples not only serve as significant cultural and economic hubs but also amass immense wealth through donations, offerings, and endowments from devotees. Some of these temples have accumulated vast fortunes over the centuries, making them among the richest religious institutions globally.

    article_image2

    Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

    Located in Shirdi, Maharashtra, the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple is dedicated to the spiritual leader Sai Baba. Devotees from all over the world visit this temple, offering vast sums of money, gold, and silver. The temple's annual income is estimated to be around ₹400 crores. Apart from cash donations, the temple receives a substantial amount of gold and silver from devotees. The Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi is known for its philanthropic activities, such as providing food to the needy, running educational institutions, and maintaining healthcare facilities.

    article_image3

    Vaishno Devi Temple

    Nestled in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, the Vaishno Devi Temple is one of the most visited temples in India, attracting over 10 million pilgrims annually. Dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi, the temple is known for its scenic beauty and spiritual significance. The temple's annual income is estimated to be over ₹500 crores, with donations from devotees being the primary source of revenue. Offerings include cash, gold, and silver. A temple trust manages this wealth and undertakes philanthropic activities like healthcare and education for the needy.

    article_image4

    Tirupati Balaji Temple

    Also known as Tirumala Tirupati, the Sri Venkateswara Temple is considered the richest temple in India and one of the wealthiest religious institutions globally. Located in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, the temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu. Every year, millions of devotees flock to the temple, donating gold, cash, and precious jewels. The temple's annual income is estimated to be over ₹3,000 crores, generated through offerings, ticket sales, and contributions from philanthropists. The temple holds a significant gold reserve, estimated to be around 10 tonnes. Additionally, the Tirupati Balaji Temple receives thousands of kilos of gold as donations annually, making it one of the richest temples not just in India but worldwide.

    article_image5

    Padmanabhaswamy Temple

    Topping the list is the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, renowned for its immense wealth and historical significance. Dedicated to Vishnu, this temple garnered international attention in 2011 when several hidden vaults were discovered, revealing a treasure trove of gold, jewels, and other valuables. The estimated value of the treasure found in the temple's vaults is believed to exceed ₹1 lakh crore, making it one of the wealthiest temples globally. The temple's treasures include gold coins, diamonds, and other precious stones accumulated over centuries, dating back to the reign of the Travancore kings. While a significant portion of this wealth remains untouched due to legal and religious reasons, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple stands as a symbol of immense spiritual and material wealth.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Durga Puja 2024: NRI's celebrate festival for the first time ever in NYC's Times Square - WATCH ATG

    Durga Puja 2024: NRI's celebrate festival for the first time ever in NYC's Times Square - WATCH

    What is Salmon sperm facials? Know Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston's beauty secret RBA

    What is Salmon sperm facials? Know Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston's beauty secret

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height RTM

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height

    Recent Stories

    Which is the best footwear for Indian climate as per doctor's advice? RKK

    Which is the best footwear for Indian climate as per doctor's advice?

    Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh: 7,500 schoolgirls to serve as one-day officers AJR

    Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh: 7,500 schoolgirls to serve as one-day officers

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Full list of winners for the state's 90 assembly constituencies gcw

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Full list of winners for the state's 90 assembly constituencies

    Taylor Swift becomes the world's richest female musician! Check out her net worth RKK

    Taylor Swift becomes the world's richest female musician! Check out her net worth

    Indias Got Latent: Rakhi Sawant gets into heated argument with co-judge; throws chair [WATCH] ATG

    India's Got Latent: Rakhi Sawant gets into heated argument with co-judge; throws chair [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon