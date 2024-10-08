Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Which is the best footwear for Indian climate as per doctor's advice?

    Discover the best footwear for the Indian climate with expert tips and advice from doctors. Learn about the pros and cons of open and closed footwear for different seasons.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    When you wear closed shoes for style and then switch back to open footwear, you can easily feel the difference in the air circulation around your feet. Open footwear makes tasks easier, but shoes require socks before wearing. In some situations, you might find even wearing them to be a chore.

    Furthermore, open footwear provides necessary ventilation for your feet. Choosing between open and closed footwear is a personal preference, but dermatologists recommend open footwear for our climate, highlighting a concern. Open footwear makes our feet susceptible to dust, dirt, and direct sunlight, leading to dryness. While doctors recommend open footwear, caution is advised.

    Climate changes

    During summers, open footwear prevents sweat accumulation on our feet, reducing sweat-borne infections. Similarly, in winters and monsoons, open footwear allows air circulation, keeping feet cool and preventing sweat buildup.

    But what about the dryness and sun damage from wearing open footwear in summer?

    "Wearing open footwear doesn't lead to dry skin, but neglecting your feet does. Just like you care for your hands and body, pay attention to your feet. Be mindful of foot health," doctors warn. Meanwhile, in winter, shoes are a better choice as they keep your feet warm. “Wear closed shoes in winter to keep your feet warm and prevent tripping. Woolen socks are also helpful,” they say.

    Foot Wear Tips

    Meanwhile, mix 100 grams of crushed camphor in water and apply it to your feet. You can use this remedy three times a month. It helps keep the skin slightly youthful, soft, and delays aging of the feet. Since wearing footwear is a personal choice, doctors only point out its pros and cons.

